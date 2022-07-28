New York’s 23rd Congressional District candidate visits Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Congressional candidate Nick Langworthy visited Elmira on Thursday afternoon to tour the city and talk about his campaign.

Langworthy is the Republican and Conservative Party candidate for the primary election coming in August.

Langworthy walked around Elmira with city mayor Daniel Mandell. After the tour, Langworthy talked about his plans if he wins the seat in November.

“We have unique challenges here that other regions in the state do not have. And we are going to make sure that our representation is strong,” Langworthy said. “The partnerships that we create with people around New York, but also around the country will strengthen the Southern Tier.”

When asked about how he can bring the country together, Langworthy said he would work with anyone to bring jobs to the Southern Tier.

Mayor Mandell put his support behind Langworthy, saying he endorses his run for office.

Langworthy will be on the primary ballot against Carl Paladino on August 23.

