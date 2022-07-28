ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
72-year-old man dies after being ejected from motorcycle

A 72-year-old man died Sunday, July 31 on Highway 223 near Pedee after being ejected from his motorcycle. Oregon State Police said in a release the crash happened at approximately noon when Benjamin Gifford, 72, of Stayton, was “negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons.”
