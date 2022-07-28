Police: Man arrested for setting multiple fires across Red Bank

A man has been arrested for setting multiple arson fires in Red Bank this week, according to police.

Police say Anthony Sambogna committed the crimes within 12 hours of each other starting on Monday.

Police acknowledged the first of three fires were discovered in the parking lot of Red Bank Catholic High School. Less than six hours later, Sambonga was accused of setting another fire along gas meter lines behind a bagel shop. Police added he set fire to shrubbery nearby as well.

Police also said Sambogna allegedly threatened a cashier while robbing a pharmacy in Little Silver after setting the fires.

Sambogna was shortly tracked down by authorities after the robbery and taken to jail.