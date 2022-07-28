ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA uncovers gun parts in bag at Newark Liberty International Airport

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Bergen County man is facing stiff fines after Transportation Security Administration agents at Newark Liberty International Airport say they found concealed gun parts in his checked bags.

Police say TSA officers found the weapon Wednesday night when the man’s bags went through the airport scanners. They were in a box labeled "ankle and wrist weights." The gun parts were hidden inside those weights.

The TSA says the Elmwood Park man claimed his friend gave him the luggage to take to Turkey and that he didn't know what was inside.

