Scottsdale students graduate and receive university honors

With the new school year approaching, universities around the country finalized their spring 2022 lists of graduates and students who have received academic honors.

Park University announced its list of spring 2022 graduates, which includes those from the university’s flagship campus in Parkville, Mo. as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online worldwide.

The university had 963 students eligible to graduate — 214 students received a master’s degree specialist degree and/or graduate certificate, and 749 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.

Graduates hailing from Scottsdale who received their bachelor’s include:

Frank Racioppo, organizational communication (attended Desert Mountain High School)

Terell L. Ballard, management, cum laude

Liam J. Zupancic, business administration/management, cum laude

Additionally, Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. announced its spring 2022 dean’s list of students.

In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester, according to a press release.

Jeremy Gabriele of Scottsdale is among those named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring 2022 semester. Gabriele is majoring in communication and is the son of Julie Gabriele and Anthony Gabriele.

At Muhlenberg College, 92 student-athletes, including Caroline Armknecht of Scottsdale, were recognized for their performance in the classroom and on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2022 season, a press release explained.

To be named to the academic honor roll, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and carry at least a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average through the end of the fall 2021 semester.