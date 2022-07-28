Kevin E. Hough, Salem, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
Mary M. Beardslee, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio. Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich. Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as...
Arnold K. Smith II, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Rev. Arnold K. Smith II will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Rex Allen Ewing, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Rex A. Ewing, Sr., age 70, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in surrounded by his loved ones. Rex was born in Salem, Ohio on September 20, 1951, to William and Lucille (Varian) Ewing. Rex was employed at...
Robert L. Holder, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Holder, 75, of Canfield, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the only surviving child of the late Robert H. and Dorothy King Holder. A graduate of Canton Lincoln High School, he received his Bachelor of...
Tammie Lynn Nolder, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Nolder, 48, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a brief and unexpected illness. Tammie was born August 6, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jerry and Marilyn Dunn Nolder. A 1991 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Tammie was a member of the...
Connie Mae Hale, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Mae (Edmondson) Hale, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home in Niles, Ohio, in the care of loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hale; two sons, Harold R. Hale, Jr. and William (Loretta) Hale; three grandchildren, Aubrey (Dante) Abbas, Paije (Bruce) Hostetter and Braley (Murphy) Miller; one great-grandchild, Elia Mae Abbas; two sisters, Martha Sue (Allen) Redding and Judy Blankenship, as well as her sister-in-law, Katie Edmondson and many dear nieces and nephews.
Anthony Paul Berry, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Paul Berry, 60, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence, after a brief illness. He was born November 8, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of James L. Berry and Lorraine Stinespring Powers. Anthony attended Liberty High School prior to relocating to Palm...
Robert W. Martin, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Martin, 61, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born December 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Woodrow Wilson...
Ronald H. Heames, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald H. Heames, 99, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Ron was born on May 27, 1923 in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Violet Black Heames. Mr. Heames was a 1940 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and briefly attended...
Bonds fuel fresh-faced Columbiana team
The Clippers welcome two new transfers and three Columbiana athletes giving football a try. North Lima nonprofit group Diva Donations in need …. Everything to know about Ohio’s tax-free weekend. Heat causes sealer-like substance to leak on main …. Election results. Car collides with semi in Columbiana County. Portion...
Beverly Joette Dobos, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Joette Dobos, 71, departed life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Beverly was born June 5, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Democko Dobos. She was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1969 and attended Youngstown State...
Janice Beth Blucker, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Beth Blucker, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born October 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Donald and Betty Grover. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong resident...
Oliver C. Yoho, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oliver C. Yoho passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was 67. He was born on April 29, 1955. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Oliver C. Yoho,...
Steven P. Hreen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven P. Hreen, 69, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing Facility in Boardman. Steven was born September 26, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen. He was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney...
Joseph DiPanfilo, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo. Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for...
Jonathan Paul Snyder, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Paul (JP) Snyder, 54 of Yoder, Indiana and of Mineral Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, unexpectedly at his home in Yoder, Indiana. Jonathan was born September 27, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of David and Mary (Kirtos) Snyder. A 1986 graduate...
Wickham F. Flower, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wickham F. Flower, age 96, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Wickham was born July 8, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walton E. and Frances Cartwright Flower. Wickham was a machinist...
Gary Lee Palmer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee “Lee” Palmer, born September 13, 1947, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, July 29, 2022. He joins in death his parents, Roy Palmer and Katherine (Mellott) Palmer and brother, Scott Palmer. Lee leaves behind...
Harold G. Baringer, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer. Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009. He was a 1948 graduate...
Kelly Robert Baker, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kelly Robert Baker, 55, of Minnesota, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Allina Health Center in Faribault, Minnesota. Mr. Baker was born February 2, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Deborah A. McCray. He was a graduate of South...
