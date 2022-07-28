What to know before Buda enters Stage 1 drought restrictions on August 1

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Buda will implement Stage 1 water conservation measures beginning August 1.

100 percent of people in Hays County are affected by drought, and so far 2022 has measured up to be the 5th driest year in the county over the past 128 years, according to the NOAA .

When Stage 1 drought measures are in effect, the city aims to achieve a 10% reduction of total water use.

Waste of water will be prohibited.

Outdoor irrigation shall be restricted as follows:

(A) Irrigation with hose-end sprinklers and automatic sprinkler systems is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and shall follow the outdoor watering twice-per-week schedule:

Odd-numbered residential: Wednesday and/or Saturday.

Even-numbered residential: Thursday and/or Sunday.

Commercial, mixed-use and multifamily: Tuesday and/or Friday.

Outdoor watering must start and stop within the 24-hour period of the designated water day as determined by address.

It is recommended that outdoor watering be limited to one of the permitted watering days each week in order to promote conservation.

(B) Outdoor watering with a handheld bucket, handheld hose with a positive shutoff device, soaker hose and/or drip irrigation are permitted at any time on any day.

(C) Irrigation of vegetable gardens with a handheld bucket, handheld hose, soaker hose or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.

(D) Irrigation of protected trees by a soaker hose, automatic bubbler, tree watering bag, or similar device placed within the tree’s dripline is allowed on any day and at any time.

(E) Commercial nurseries are subject to the time restrictions when using automated irrigation systems but may operate on any day. Use of a handheld bucket, handheld hose with a positive shutoff device, soaker hose and/or drip irrigation are permitted at any time on any day.

(F) Date and time restrictions for irrigation do not apply during repair or testing of a new or existing irrigation system if the person performing the testing is present. The irrigation system shall only be operated as long as is necessary to diagnose and complete repairs.

Vehicle washing:

(A) Charity carwashes are allowed but must be done using a handheld bucket or a handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff device. Charity carwashes shall not create water waste as defined herein.

(B) Noncommercial vehicle washing is allowed on any day and at any time but must be done using a handheld bucket or a handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff device.

(C) Commercial vehicle washing is allowed on any day and at any time.

Other water conservation requirements are listed below:

Swimming pools are allowed to operate and be filled as normal. It is recommended that swimming pools be covered while not in use to minimize evaporative losses.

Operation of nonrecirculating aesthetic water features is prohibited at all times.

Washing of impervious surfaces is prohibited unless required for health and safety use.

Foundation watering is allowed on any day and at any time. However, foundation watering shall not result in saturation to the point it causes pooling in the yard or runoff onto impervious surfaces, adjacent property, drainage facilities (natural or manmade), sidewalks or streets.

Other nonessential water uses are allowed but all reasonable measures shall be taken to limit the use.

Multiple other cities and counties in Central Texas have implemented water restrictions as severe and extreme drought conditions continue in the area. A map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). shows that Central Texas needs more than 15 inches of rain to get out of the drought.

