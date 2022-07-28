ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown weighs in on bail reform after recent shootings

 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown weighed in Thursday on bail reform, after recent shootings in the city at the hands of convicted criminals.

Brown says too many people charged with gun crimes are getting released from jail on bail that is too low, or no bail at all. He says it’s creating a dangerous situation in the Queen City — and across New York State.

“I think people who are in possession of weapons, people who have felony charges, that has got to be looked at with more weight before those individuals are allowed to be released from jail,” Mayor Brown said.

Mayor Brown says the city is continuing collecting data on these crimes and sending it to Albany to be reviewed by state lawmakers.

Democrat leaders in the Senate and Assembly, however, have already turned down repeated requests to revisit bail reform.

Bobert joker
3d ago

the dems should take ownership of their mistakes, bail reform is a huge problem ,there is no consequences for the criminals, people shouldn't have to live in fear knowing the criminals are on a catch and release program thanks to dems . people are moving out of buffalo, because of the out of control violence and lawlessness here. This used to be a nice area to live in and things have gotten progressively worse, the lack of commonsense, logical thinking and dems socialist views have destroyed the whole state.

3d ago

ya think so? NOBODY should get bail using a gun to commit a crime.

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader.

