Silver Creek man charged with homicide by vehicle, other counts following accident that Floyd Police say killed a passenger in his truck.

Virgil Daniel Grant

A Silver Creek man faces homicide by vehicle, possession of meth and other charges following a July 16 truck accident that would claim the life of a 38-year-old woman, Floyd County Police reports show.

Virgil Daniel Grant, 54, was arrested twice; the jail report shows the first time was on July 17 on eight counts including serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing officers, failing to report a serious accident and other traffic counts including reckless driving and driving too fast.

He was arrested again Wednesday at his Abrams Road home on the homicide and meth charges, a second report shows.

Killed was Tiffany E. Riseden, 38, of Silver Creek, listed as a passenger in the truck. Soon after the single-vehicle collision, she was transported by EMS to Anthem Health Floyd and later taken to the intensive care unit, according to police reports. Riseden died from her injuries on July 23, says Sgt. Chris Fincher.

A detailed report from Officer Kelsi Wade shows:

The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at Pleasant Valley and Mathis.Wade arrived to see fire and EMS crews working on removing the Riseden from the bed of the truck and getting her stable on a backboard for transport.Grant was scene pacing the scene near the vehicle. Wade said Grant initially told her a third person had been driving the truck and had fled the scene.She also said she smelled "a strong odor of alcohol protruding from Grant's breath" and found a box of beer behind the passenger seat "approximately half empty sitting next to a yellow Igloo cooler."Wade traced the accident scene to find tire tread markings eastbound on Pleasant Valley Road as well as two trees with significant damage. The truck had severe damage to the far right rear that appeared to have side swiped a large, fixed object.