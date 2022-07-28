Urgent need for blood donors at American Red Cross across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., according to the American Red Cross.

To help in the urgent need for blood donors, WFXR News’ Chief Meteorologist John Carroll visited the American Red Cross on Chruch Street in Roanoke on Thursday, July 28.

Thursday’s donation was a special session for Carroll as he passed the “one-gallon” mark.

John Carroll gave blood, and Lily and Tonia assisted along with Brandon (Photo courtesy: American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross states that the summer months are always a struggle for blood collections because travelers are on vacation, blood drives can’t be hosted at closed schools, and people tend to make less time to donate. If you want to help, you will need to block out some time to give blood.

(Photo courtesy: American Red Cross)



A blood donation only takes eight to 10 minutes, according to the American Red Cross.

The organization says that these donations can only come from volunteers because blood and platelets cannot be manufactured. Below is how you can schedule to donate blood.

How to donate blood

You can make an appointment to donate in several ways:

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit the American Red Cross website

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

The American Red Cross states they need all blood types to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Before you can donate you will need the following:

Blood donor card

Driver’s license

Two other forms of identification

Need to be 17 years of age in most states

Weight at least 110 pounds

Generally good health

High School students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet height and weight requirements

Those who are looking to save time during your next donation can sign up for RapidPass. Just follow the instructions on the American Red Cross website or on the Blood Donor App.

