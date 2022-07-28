ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon

The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
SOLON, OH
scriptype.com

Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated

June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
RICHFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
WKYC

OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
greatlakesecho.org

Ohio man pleads guilty to illegally shooting bald eagle

An Ohio man who admitted fatally shooting a bald eagle will be banned from hunting for five years and has agreed to pay $20,000 as part of his sentence. Half the money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit funder of conservation projects, as restitution. The other $10,000 is a fine.
DOVER, OH

