44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated
June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Beach bummer: Woman’s window was smashed and her purse stolen
On July 23, a resident reported her van had been broken into while parked at Columbia Road Beach. A window was smashed out and her purse was stolen. A resident reported on July 20 that someone had charged $3,000 to his credit card and $4,000 to his debit/checking card. Drunk...
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Homeowner’s camera captures babysitter raiding child’s piggy bank: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Bailey Road. A homeowner called the police department at 12:50 p.m. on June 30 to report he witnessed a babysitter taking money from his child’s bank via a home security camera. When officers asked the babysitter if she knew about the missing money,...
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Speeding car crashes into signs, trees
A car barreled through a street sign, trees, and a stop light in Cleveland just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Ohio man pleads guilty to illegally shooting bald eagle
An Ohio man who admitted fatally shooting a bald eagle will be banned from hunting for five years and has agreed to pay $20,000 as part of his sentence. Half the money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit funder of conservation projects, as restitution. The other $10,000 is a fine.
Ohio grocery store reopened this month after being closed for over 2 years
A popular Ohio grocery store recently reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years. According to local sources, the Earth Fare grocery store at 3450 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park closed its doors more than two years ago after filing for bankruptcy.
