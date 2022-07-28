Cross Plains man sentenced to 7 years in prison in child porn case

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge sentenced a Cross Plains man Thursday to 7 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Jake Blankenheim, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge on April 15. He’ll be on supervised release for 12 years once he’s released from prison.

Federal prosecutors filed charges against Blankenheim after the FBI received information that he shared photos of child pornographers with an undercover officer via an online file-sharing website. Agents later executed a search warrant at Blankenheim’s home where they found two hard drives will additional explicit photos.

Investigators ultimately found more than 3,000 photos and videos of child pornography — including files that showed sexual abuse of infants and toddlers — on Blankenheim’s devices.

Authorities said Blankenheim had been trading and talking about child pornography online for several years.

During sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said Blankenheim deserved a sentence above the 5-year mandatory minimum because of how long the defendant had been trading and viewing child pornography.

