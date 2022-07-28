ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
point2homes.com

1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240

Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

5 Bedroom home on 3 acres, and misc.

Location: 6684 Cutter Rd. Apple Creek, OH 44606 Directions: From Fredericksburg, head toward Carr Rd. from Jackson St, 0.8 miles continue straight north onto Cutter Rd. 2 miles to location on right after Moreland Rd. Summary: Located halfway between Apple Creek and Fredericksburg this 3-acre property has a set of...
APPLE CREEK, OH
point2homes.com

2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113

The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Bill Rochelle owns a North Olmsted convenience store at Lorain and Clague Road. He said he’s giving up his store after giving 45 years of his life to it. “I’m heartbroken, these people are my friends,” Rochelle said. He said his lease...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Friends renovate century home in Chagrin Falls with California cool: House of the Week

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Since moving from San Francisco to Chagrin Falls in early 2021 to be closer to family, advertising executives Whitney Ward and Jordan Smith have turned their sights on renovating old homes in her hometown while bringing their sense of California style to each project. The friends, who are business partners and roommates, started with their own private residence before taking on a 1920s craftsman on Miles Road, which they turned into a short-term rental.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Three ‘lifeless’ dogs saved in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters were able to save the lives of three dogs after a fire broke out on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the house fire took place in the 2000 block of Income Drive in the Goodyear Heights Neighborhood. Officials say the homeowners were not...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County

RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Tornado warning expires for Carroll, Tuscarawas counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has allowed a tornado warning for portions of Carroll and Tuscarawas counties in Northeast Ohio to expire at 5:30 p.m. Gnadenhutten and Mill Township were among the communities within the zone of concern. Other areas impacted include Tuscarawas, Leesville, and...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH

