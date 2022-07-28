ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Arch Manning arrives in Austin for a huge recruiting event

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
The end of July marks a massive recruiting stretch for Steve Sarkisian and his Texas staff. The Longhorns are hosting some of the top prospects in the class of 2023 and 2024 for a BBQ recruiting event this weekend.

One of the most important visitors making the trip is five-star quarterback and Texas commit Arch Manning.

The No. 1 prospect in the country has served as a leader of Texas’ 2023 class since his commitment in June.

Manning’s name and talent hold considerable weight with other prospects. Playing with the top recruit in the nation is a major draw for Texas’ 2023 class. The Horns quickly landed 12 commits after Manning’s announcement.

Texas is working to keep its recruiting momentum rolling heading into the 2022 season. The Longhorns sit at No. 4 in the team recruiting class ranking and have the chance to compete for the top spot by February.

