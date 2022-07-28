ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two more K-State pitchers sign MLB contracts

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS ( KSNT ) – Two more K-State right-handed pitchers are now professional baseball players.

Connor McCullough signed with the White Sox and Christian Ruebeck signed with the Dodgers on Thursday.

McCullough just finished his redshirt sophomore year with a 5.25 ERA. He made 14 weekend starts and one relief appearance, striking out 66 batters and walking 30.

Ruebeck spent his sophomore year with the Wildcats, after transferring from the University of Oklahoma. He made 13 appearances with four starts in 2022, finishing with a 9.58 ERA.

McCullough and Ruebeck make five K-State players signed by MLB teams in 2022.

