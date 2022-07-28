Are We in a Recession? Economists Say Not Yet, But One Is Probably Coming

www.inc.com
5 Areas to Maintain Accountability in DEI Progress
Many companies committed to boosting their diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and actions in the wake of the George Floyd murder. Two years later, results fall far short of what we all wanted to happen. In our latest global survey of 2,000 business leaders, 90% indicate that they have a DEI strategy--which is a solid start--but only one-third say actual progress is being made.
