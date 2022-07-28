Health officials say people, pets should avoid algae bloom in this Pierce County lake

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department issued a toxic algae caution advisory for Silver Lake on Thursday.

The health department said in a release people and pets should avoid areas of the lake with visible algae and should not swim, wade, waterski or fish. It also noted to pay attention to wind direction changes that could move the algae in the lake.

“When in doubt, stay out!” the health department said.

Signs will be posted at the lake notifying visitors about the advisory.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department sampled the water at Silver Lake on Monday and received the results about the toxic algae Thursday. The department plans to inspect the lake again next week. If the bloom is no longer there, TPCHD will leave the advisory in place for two weeks out of caution. Current surface water advisories can be found at tpchd.org/advisories .

Toxic algae can form a scum layer and look like green pea soup or can also look streaky, be dispersed in the water column or form clumps. Algae can also have different colors. Most often it is green, but it can be brown, red and blueish.

If exposed to toxic algae, rinse off the person or pets immediately and look for signs of illness and seek medical treatment if symptoms occur. Keep exposed pets from licking their fur to groom.

Touching or drinking water with toxic algae can make people very sick, according to the health department. Kids and pets are at even greater risk because they have smaller bodies and are more likely to swallow water. Symptoms include vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, skin or eye rash or difficulty breathing after contact with surface water.

The health department also advised not to eat fish from areas with visible algae.

Toxic algae, also cyanobacteria, occurs naturally in lakes. With light, the right temperature and nutrients, these alga ecan multiply quickly and form large blooms.