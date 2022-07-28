Thank You For Being A Pop-Up — ‘Golden Girls’ Kitchen Comes To LA

laist.com
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
archyworldys.com
Eden Muñoz shakes thousands of fans in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles California. Edén Muñoz pockets thousands of fans. his first solo performance at the prestigious Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,. California, where the Sinaloan interpreter confirmed his musical and interpretative quality. Last night will be unforgettable for the singer-songwriter who achieved a total connection with the audience...
Laist.com
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 1 - 4
Celebrate the music of Daft Punk...
discovering-la.com
National Cheesecake Day; Some Hidden Finds in LA
Cheesecake is one of LA’s favorite desserts. There are many versions of this classic dessert. In you didn’t know, Sat. Jul 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and to celebrate, why not try one of our hidden finds?. While most people are familiar with The Cheesecake Factory, this roundup...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
Laist.com
LA Neighborhood Love, CA Apartments Costs, LGBTQ+ Artists And Beyoncé.
Good morning, L.A. It's Monday, August...
foxla.com
Dozens of dogs adopted at Dodger Stadium event
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of pups found their homes at an adoption event held at Dodger Stadium Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their first-ever dog adoption event at the stadium this weekend, and according to organizers, the event was a success. Of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, 62 were adopted. Organizers tell FOX 11 that the event had the highest adoption rate of any Los Angeles Animal Services mobile adoption event ever.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
Finding Overlooked Midcentury Beauty in South L.A.
Jerald Cooper’s career began in music, managing artists like Young Guru (Jay-Z’s audio engineer) and Ama Lou, a British R&B singer-songwriter whom he eventually signed to Interscope. But after years of working in music production and creative direction for artists, Cincinnati-born Cooper was feeling burnt out creatively, until a stroll in his native Midwest neighborhood sparked an idea. Frustrated by circular conversations about gentrification with no clear solutions offered, Cooper realized that many people in his community didn’t even know the architectural significance of the buildings around them. “You want to save the hood, but what are the basic things that...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
oc-breeze.com
Gelson’s hosting live events to celebrate Hatch Chile Season
Hatch Chile Peppers, with their distinct fragrance and uniquely delicious taste, has always been a favorite of Gelson’s customers. Gelson’s will once again continue the tradition of celebrating Hatch Chile Season, and some stores will offer a variation of heat levels depending on the crop. Live roastings are back at selected stores this year, including Manhattan Beach – 8/6, Sherman Oaks – 8/20, La Costa/Carlsbad – 8/13, Dana Point – 8/27 and Long Beach – 9/3.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
howafrica.com
Mom and Daughter Open 2nd Black-Owned Apparel Store in Century City Mall, 5 Minutes From Beverly Hills
Entrepreneurs Lakeisha Jackson and her daughter, Katelyn, the owners of lifestyle athleisure brand SGH (Sweat. Grind. Hustle) Apparel, have made history again with the opening of their second apparel store. This time, their newest location is located at Westfield Century City Mall in Century City, California just five minutes away from Beverly Hills.
grimygoods.com
Iconic Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood Gets a Red Hot Chili Peppers Make-Over Ahead of SoFi Stadium Concert
To celebrate the Red Hot Chili Peppers upcoming hometown concert at SoFi Stadium, the iconic Los Angeles tasty staple, Randy’s Donuts has collaborated with the beloved Angeleno band to transform their landmark massive donut into a Red Hot Chili Peppers themed donut. You can get your limited edition Red...
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
lastheplace.com
The Best Cosmetic Procedures That Are In Demand In LA
Data shared by the Census Bureau and the ASPS shows that the Los Angeles metro area alone has 2.3 times as many plastic surgeons per capita as New York’s metro area, according to the LA Business Journal. Los Angeles has always been the center of plastic surgery in the country. Over the past two decades, people invested in plastic surgery procedures, such as breast implants and full face lifts that guaranteed visible results. However, beauty enthusiasts in LA have shifted their mindset to natural and non-invasive treatments.
spectrumnews1.com
Homecoming for Karen Bass? Why the congresswoman wants to be the next mayor of LA
This is an encore episode. To listen to the original podcast from Oct. 1, 2021, click here. Last fall, after weeks of speculation, Rep. Karen Bass made it official she was running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. At the time, she joined us to share why. Find...
