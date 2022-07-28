www.thedowneypatriot.com
spectrumnews1.com
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
Battle Between Huntington Beach City Council and Elected Attorney Continues
Huntington Beach City Council and the elected city attorney are fighting over what may be the city’s most controversial ballot measure this year and what opinions from officials voters will be presented with. Councilman Erik Peterson called the ballot proposal a “power grab” by his colleagues, which asks voters...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
davisvanguard.org
Progressive Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón Reaffirms Opposition to Death Penalty
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón sparked controversy here last week after reaffirming his position against the death penalty—citing racism, classism, cost and overall ineffectiveness as his reasoning. “I am against the death penalty [not only because] it doesn’t work in making us...
thedowneypatriot.com
Rancho homeless housing comes in at $1.4 million over budget
DOWNEY — The cost to build transitional housing for the homeless at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center is $1.4 million more than initially budgeted. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on the budget increase, which would bring the total project cost to $4.8 million. In...
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022
Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel ValleyDon Simkovich. Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.
foxla.com
Sixth Street Bridge: Councilman calls out 'inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior'
LOS ANGELES - Bemoaning the "rude, inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior" that has forced multiple closures of the Sixth Street Bridge, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León said Friday that people painting graffiti, doing donuts in their cars and even getting haircuts on the bridge since it opened three weeks ago in his district need to start acting more maturely.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD sergeant fired over testing payment dispute seeks reinstatement
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House now open in Downtown
Almost two and a half years after it was announced, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is now open and serving up its sizzling beef fare in Downtown Long Beach. The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House now open in Downtown appeared first on Long Beach Post.
calmatters.network
Civilians, not officers, could soon respond to certain police calls in Long Beach
The community service assistant program will create 16 new civilian jobs at the department with duties will include responding to “priority 3” calls, which are requests for officers to respond to non-violent incidents. Typically, they include filling out police reports after a crime has occurred. By contrast, officers would still respond to more urgent calls, such as “priority 1” incidents that could include serious injuries, possible loss of life or other emergencies.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a mythical Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
2urbangirls.com
Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard
LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
invisiblepeople.tv
WATCH the Horrible Reality of Los Angeles’s Homeless Sweeps
This video is personal. Through USC’s Street Medicine team, we met Monica, who lost both of her legs three months ago. You can watch her video here. While trying to connect with Monica, we learned from one of her friends that sanitation workers would sweep the area the next day.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
