ServiceOntario Employees Among 28 Charged After Police Recover Hundreds Of Stolen Cars

www.narcity.com
Related
Narcity
An Ontario Driver 'Created' Their Own Licence Plate & Police Gave Them An Over $1K Fine
Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a driver who not only made up their own licence plate, but created their own validation sticker, too. On July 27, just before 4:30 p.m., the OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted that officers with their Niagara detachment stopped the vehicle in Port Colborne. \u201c#NiagaraOPP stopped...
nationalinterest.org
Cable Company Found Liable for $7 Billion After Employee Murders Customer
According to a press release by Hamilton Wingo, the plaintiffs’ law firm, Charter Spectrum disregarded warnings from the killer that he was troubled and even forged documents. In a rare verdict of its kind, the nation’s second-largest cable company has been found liable for a robbery and murder committed...
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Major update in mystery case of two decomposing sisters found in flat as cops baffled by ‘suspicious’ deaths
POLICE have been left baffled by the "suspicious" deaths of two sisters found decomposing in their flat. Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24 and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their beds in separate rooms of their Sydney apartment on June 7. But over a month on, the circumstances surrounding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Met Police sergeant, 33, ‘raped woman in the sea while on stag do in Brighton’
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation
A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio man arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 10-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man appeared in court this week on a charge that he allegedly raped a young girl and got her pregnant. Franklin County Jail records show Gerson Fuentes was booked into custody Tuesday, July 12, on a charge of rape of a child under 13. The Columbus Dispatch reports the 10-year-old victim got pregnant as a result.
Babysitter lured to her death by killer who placed ad on Facebook before stabbing her in the back and dumping body
COPS are hunting for a twisted killer who lured a babysitter to her death via a Facebook ad before dumping her body at a derelict warehouse. Carla Agostina Triga, 22, responded to a social media post from a man claiming to be a trucker asking for someone to look after his two kids.
JayDaYoungan Shot Dead at 24: Police Explain What Happened to Rapper
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan—real name Javorius Scott—was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in his hometown Bogalusa.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Prison guard is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from some of country's most hardened prisoners
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
‘Employee’ tears down luxury homes at marina with digger in revenge for ‘getting fired’
DRAMATIC video shows the moment an angry worker took revenge after “getting fired” by allegedly using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina. Footage appears to show a person using the huge machine to smash through one of the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada. Shocked...
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
Shocking moment thief tries to SNATCH $6,000 French bulldog from its owner as she entered Manhattan office building revolving door in broad daylight attack
This is the horrifying moment a thief tried to snatch a New York woman's French bulldog from her when they entered a revolving door of an office building in Manhattan's Financial District. Surveillance footage, from June 21, shows the dog owner entering 61 Broadway, in New York City, with her...
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
BBC
Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
Officer Who Fatally Shot 14-Year-Old Tamir Rice Resigns From New Law Enforcement Position
The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 14-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 resigned from his law enforcement position in Tioga Borough, Pennsylvania, less than a week after being sworn into the post. CNN reports Timothy Loehmann was set to be the only cop in the borough, according to...
Man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in the neck
A Texas man was fatally injured by a ricocheting bullet he had fired into a woman.Dallas Police said in a statement shared to their blog on Sunday that Byron Redmon, 26, opened fired and struck an unidentified woman in the neck during the shooting incident on Saturday.Bizarrely, they noted that the bullet then exited the woman’s body and hit him in the leg.Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 11.40am on 30 July in the Medical District neighborhood. When they arrived, they noticed a blood trail in front of the apartment but nobody was found inside.A nearby...
Comments / 0