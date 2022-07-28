ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

Binghamton CSD to hold recruitment fair

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WV1vi_0gwZwvMt00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Central School District’s Personnel Office is hosting a recruitment fair on Friday, August 5th.

Attendees will be able to interview with their recruitment team and discuss potential employment opportunities.

The school district is actively recruiting for the following positions:

  • Substitute Teacher
  • Teaching Assistant
  • Aide/Monitor
  • School Bus Driver
  • Food Service
  • Clerical positions

The recruitment fair will take place at Columbus School in the Community Room located on the 3rd floor. Columbus is located at 164 Hawley Street in Binghamton.

Those who attend should bring their Driver’s License and Social Security card or Passport.

You can RSVP to save your spot by filing out this Recruitment Day Form .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Central School#Csd#Columbus School#Rsvp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy