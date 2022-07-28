Binghamton CSD to hold recruitment fair

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Central School District’s Personnel Office is hosting a recruitment fair on Friday, August 5th.

Attendees will be able to interview with their recruitment team and discuss potential employment opportunities.

The school district is actively recruiting for the following positions:

Substitute Teacher

Teaching Assistant

Aide/Monitor

School Bus Driver

Food Service

Clerical positions

The recruitment fair will take place at Columbus School in the Community Room located on the 3rd floor. Columbus is located at 164 Hawley Street in Binghamton.

Those who attend should bring their Driver’s License and Social Security card or Passport.

You can RSVP to save your spot by filing out this Recruitment Day Form .

