Russ Driver Promoted To Interim Beasley Coliseum Director At WSU

Jenna Villa, a top national 2023 basketball recruit, gives Washington State a verbal commitment
Long before she played her first varsity minute in the Arlington High School girls basketball program, Jenna Villa had a major scholarship offer in her back pocket. And on Friday, she decided to cash it in. Villa, a 6-foot-1 guard who is listed as the No. 63 recruit in the country in the 2023 class ...
Fire Ban Issued For Whitman County Parks-Wawawai & Kamiak Butte & Klemgard Parks
The annual summer fire ban at Whitman County Parks is now in effect. The ban is for Kamiak Butte, Klemgard and Wawawai County Parks. Campfires and smoking on trails are prohibited. Cooking with charcoal briquettes is still allowed.
Budding actors Cameron Ward and Ron Stone: 'This is Cougar Country ... Let's Ride'
LOS ANGELES -- Washington State's two representatives at Pac-12 Media Day proved adept Friday at not just fielding questions but asking them too. Using a Pac-12 logo water bottle as a make-shift microphone, Cameron Ward and Ron Stone Jr. yukked it up -- complete with a Russell Wilson parody at the end -- in an 86-second mock interview of each other in front of the Cougfan.com camera. Click on the link above to watch it (and be sure to turn the sound up).
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Beat the Book: Betting on the Cougars
SPOKANE, Wash. — In this week’s Beat the Book, 4 News Now’s Alex Crescenti looks at the odds for the Washington State Cougars winning the conference, and how new quarterback Cameron Ward shapes up against the other college players aiming for that Heisman. Beat the Book is...
Pair Arrested After Allegedly Passing Over $1300 in Counterfeit $20 Bills at Multiple Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - Two people have been arrested after allegedly passing over $1300 in counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Lewiston Saturday afternoon. Both Kiongozi Jones and Bethany Moreno are in custody, thanks in part to assistance from the public. The Lewiston Police Department took to social media just before...
Idaho animal shelter asking for help with thirteen neglected great danes
IDAHO - Thirteen great danes were rescued from an Idaho residence in Nez Perce County Thursday where they were living in their own filth, according to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN). IARN said the dogs are friendly and in desperate need of placement. In the mean time, they are...
Do I have to wear a life jacket? What Idaho law says about staying safe in the water
A Boise man drowned at Lucky Peak State Park after falling off his paddleboard, a man from Lewiston got swept downstream after trying to save a dog on the Salmon River and a 57-year-old man was recovered by a dive team after drowning in Palisades Reservoir. Those incidents are among...
GoFunMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend
Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
13+ Great Danes Rescued from Local Residence by Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Fosters Needed
LEWISTON - On the morning of July 27th, Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel were called to the scene of a hoarding situation involving 13 Great Danes on Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston. The organization says there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. They need help with food, straw, vet care, and more. Two of the dogs appear to have been living outside in a kennel, and the rest were living in a garage in filth. The owner passed away so help was needed as quickly as possible.
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman
PULLMAN - A horse helped emergency responders find a woman who was seriously injured when she fell while riding near Pullman. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers responded to a missing person around noon on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to a farm off the Moscow-Pullman Highway when a horse returned to the barn without its rider. D12 Fire Chief Lester Erwin says that crews found the woman unconscious in a canola field.
Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Two People Transported with Non-Life Threatening Injuries Following Rollover Crash on SR129
CLARKSTON - On Friday, July 29, 2022 at approximately 11:08 a.m., Asotin County Fire crews along with Asotin and Lewiston rescue crews were dispatched to a crash involving a rollover on State Route 129 just north of Asotin, WA. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
