Reality TV CEO Jonathan Lee Smith sentenced to prison for $2M fraud scheme

A CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television shows was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for bilking investors out of $2 million and falsifying documents, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced.

Jonathan Lee Smith, who owned Hoplite Entertainment Inc. and Hoplite Inc., was initially facing a maximum sentence of 20 years but received the much lower sentence after he pleaded guilty last month to felony wire fraud.

“[Smith] is an experienced businessman in the entertainment industry,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. “He knew it was wrong to lie to secure a $2 million loan but did it anyway. And rather than make just one misrepresentation, [Smith] backed up his lie with counterfeit documents to show fake accounts receivable and fictitious incoming payments.”

According to US attorney officials, Smith forged documents and convinced investors to loan him $2 million in September 2020 by falsely representing he had license agreements worth about $3.3 million.

“The result was straightforward and predictable: [Smith’s] financial circumstances were inadequate to repay the loan he received from the private lender, and the victim has lost $2 million because of [Smith’s] false pretenses,” federal prosecutors said.

Smith pleaded guilty last month to felony wire fraud. hoplitefilms/Instagram

Smith, who owned Hoplite Entertainment Inc. and Hoplite Inc., was facing a potential 20-year sentence. @cashfloortv

Smith told investors that he would pay off the loan and emailed fake records showing a $100,000 wire payment from Hoplite Inc. The loan was never paid, officials said.

According to his IMDb page , Smith has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years and worked on “multiple unscripted shows on over 4 continents.”

“Working on unscripted, animated, narrative and feature content, Smith is known for being very hands on with an aggressive approach to storytelling,” Smith’s IMDb reads.

Hoplite Entertainment produced several reality shows, including “Wrecking Plan,” “Ink Therapy,” “Geared Up,” “Culinary Escapes,” “Charged and Disbarred” and “Hot Spots,” according to Deadline .