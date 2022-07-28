ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
KTLA

These roads are the deadliest in California

California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state's nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
spectrumnews1.com

Old Western flair at Pioneertown

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
point2homes.com

380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
kion546.com

More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued

CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.
point2homes.com

25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563

What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
recordgazette.net

Another hiker dies in Forest Falls

For the second time this season, air rescue crews recovered a deceased hiker in Forest Falls. On May 2, Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa died after falling 80 feet from a hiking trail near Big Falls. Another fatal hiking accident occurred over the weekend. According to a press release...
Laist.com

LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
KESQ

Friday: Monsoonal thunderstorms spread west through the weekend

There is a notable increase in humidity when you step outside. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 60s compared to yesterday's 40s! Monsoon flow will continue to expand westward into Southern California, creating an environment conducive to thunderstorms this weekend. On Saturday, thunderstorm chances increase for the High Desert...
irvineweekly.com

$475 Million Freeway Expansion Project Breaks Ground Near Irvine

The SR 55 Improvement Project, Orange County’s newest freeway expansion undertaking, broke ground on Thursday, July 28. During a ceremony, local leaders shared their enthusiasm for the project which aims to decongest the county’s troublesome traffic areas, namely the 55 Freeway, and its joining freeways Interstate 405 and Interstate 5.
