foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
These roads are the deadliest in California
California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state's nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
SoCal weather: Thunderstorms and lightning hit Big Bear as rain chances kick off week
Parts of Southern California are seeing thunderstorms and lightning as clouds and monsoonal moisture linger throughout the region Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
Old Western flair at Pioneertown
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
Police help reunite teen found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in Riverside with family
The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family. The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m. “As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said […]
Big Falls in San Bernardino National Forest proves dangerous for some hikers
Big Falls waterfalls in the San Bernardino National Forest is full of beautiful views and fun trails, but recent falls have officials worried that some visitors aren’t doing enough to stay safe. On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman fell about 50 feet and “landed on rocks and suffered life-threatening injuries,” said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the […]
Southland could see showers, thunderstorms this weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.
kion546.com
More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued
CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers rank No. 3 in Inland Empire, magazine says
The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been ranked among the nation’s elite in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, ranking No. 3 in the Inland Empire metro area and No. 33 in California. As 33rd out of more...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Residents to Begin Receiving Notices About Being Transferred from SCE into the New OCPA Plan
Throughout the month of August, all Irvine residents are scheduled to begin receiving a notice from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — that on October 1st, they will be transferred out of SCE and automatically enrolled in the new Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), at a higher monthly rate.
recordgazette.net
Another hiker dies in Forest Falls
For the second time this season, air rescue crews recovered a deceased hiker in Forest Falls. On May 2, Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa died after falling 80 feet from a hiking trail near Big Falls. Another fatal hiking accident occurred over the weekend. According to a press release...
Laist.com
LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
KESQ
Friday: Monsoonal thunderstorms spread west through the weekend
There is a notable increase in humidity when you step outside. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 60s compared to yesterday's 40s! Monsoon flow will continue to expand westward into Southern California, creating an environment conducive to thunderstorms this weekend. On Saturday, thunderstorm chances increase for the High Desert...
irvineweekly.com
$475 Million Freeway Expansion Project Breaks Ground Near Irvine
The SR 55 Improvement Project, Orange County’s newest freeway expansion undertaking, broke ground on Thursday, July 28. During a ceremony, local leaders shared their enthusiasm for the project which aims to decongest the county’s troublesome traffic areas, namely the 55 Freeway, and its joining freeways Interstate 405 and Interstate 5.
13-year-old from Fontana accepted to medical school: 'Don't let anybody tell you no'
At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has already been accepted to medical school after graduating high school last year.
