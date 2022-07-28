ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Do It For Chance!: Fundraiser for West Monroe native who’s battling Leukemia to take place on August 6th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1Ncv_0gwZshOn00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 6, 2022, there will be a Chili Dog Fundraiser for Chance Robinson, known to the public as Chance the Napper, who was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. For every chili dog sold, half of that will be donated to the Robinson Family for the benefit of Chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hAMG_0gwZshOn00

The event will take place at Coney Island located at 2635 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La. from 10 AM to 3 PM. Chance has been in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Ten. for over 30 days.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Chili Dog#St Jude#Charity
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy