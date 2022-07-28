Do It For Chance!: Fundraiser for West Monroe native who’s battling Leukemia to take place on August 6th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 6, 2022, there will be a Chili Dog Fundraiser for Chance Robinson, known to the public as Chance the Napper, who was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. For every chili dog sold, half of that will be donated to the Robinson Family for the benefit of Chance.

The event will take place at Coney Island located at 2635 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La. from 10 AM to 3 PM. Chance has been in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Ten. for over 30 days.