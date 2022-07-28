Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

They should investigate all the arrest he’s done n see how many ppl he beat up and abused on and probably falsely chargedOn the other hand the officer that interfered should e promoted to his rank, we need real officers like her.
Shouldn't he be charged with ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER,,, or INTERFERING WITH AN OFFICER IN THE LINE OF DUTY,,or OBSTRUCTION??? or something to that affect,,, had it been the average citizen I'm quite sure those are the charges they would receive
I commend that female officer because that sergeant actions is what makes police look bad and untrustworthy to most people. Any person who sides with the sergeant must go home and be abusive to there family and friends also.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
Related
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Correction Officer Arrested After Killing Bronx Teen Who Fired Water Pellets From Toy Gun
Police officer, 24, shot dead during traffic stop before suspect leads cops on high-speed chase
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rapper Kodak Black, who was granted clemency by Trump in his final hours as president, was arrested on drug charges in Florida
Man Accused of Killing Jam Master Jay Also Suspected Of Killing Tupac Shakur’s Associate In 1995
Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
RELATED PEOPLE
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
Man robs off-duty NYPD cop at gunpoint, steals firearm, police ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prison officer, 25, is jailed after smuggling in iPhones for an inmate who she fell in love with
Six bodies found piled in a hallway with cause of death under investigation after vicious gang battle turns fatal
Ex-cop who held George Floyd's legs as Derek Chauvin pinned him down is sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights
After a Year of Planning, Man Lured His Mother to Apartment to Beat and Stab Her to Death: Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Well I'll be...!' Louisiana Trooper's shock as he pulls over his boss, before switching off bodycam, shaking his hand and letting him go
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 221