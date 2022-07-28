ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 221

*R*
3d ago

They should investigate all the arrest he’s done n see how many ppl he beat up and abused on and probably falsely chargedOn the other hand the officer that interfered should e promoted to his rank, we need real officers like her.

Reply(3)
104
Willie One
3d ago

Shouldn't he be charged with ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER,,, or INTERFERING WITH AN OFFICER IN THE LINE OF DUTY,,or OBSTRUCTION??? or something to that affect,,, had it been the average citizen I'm quite sure those are the charges they would receive

Reply(23)
67
Gerald Gordon
2d ago

I commend that female officer because that sergeant actions is what makes police look bad and untrustworthy to most people. Any person who sides with the sergeant must go home and be abusive to there family and friends also.

Reply(1)
46
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Sunrise, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sunrise, FL
Daily Beast

Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death

Georgia cops who arrested Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old Black woman, failed to secure her with a seatbelt or even close the passenger-side rear door at all before she fell to her death from a patrol car, according to an update issued by state investigators this week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corben
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Choking#Excessive Force#Violent Crime#Cnn#Leo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MotorBiscuit

If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately

If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Oxygen

Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'

Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy