COLUMN: Superlatives from Wednesday at the AFCS

‘The Zoe Show’ and Stellar Defense Buoy Firecrackers-Rico to AFCS Driver’s Seat
On Wednesday, Tony Rico’s Firecrackers were a game away from elimination. After dropping their opening game of the Super Regional round in the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series, the Firecrackers had their backs against the wall. For the rest of the four-team Super Regional, the Firecrackers never lost. In fact,...
Send In Your Nomination for the Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & Club Team of the Week by Tuesday, August 2 at 3 PM EST
Each week during the summer, Extra Inning Softball will recognize a National Club Player & Club Team of the Week. Those honored will typically be announced on Wednesdays. This week’s candidates will include play from Monday, July 25 through Sunday, July 31, 2022. The cutoff for submitting the nominations...
Club Championship: PGF 18U Premier Title Goes to the Thunderbolts Energized by Great Pitching & Home Run Blows (July 30, 2022)
The 2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship was a contrast in recognized teams, as the Birmingham Thunderbolts team was composed of seniors and juniors going to the ACC, Pac-12 and SEC while the Select team had five players who were all going to Missouri together. The Bolts, from Alabama, are...
Courtney Vierstra to Join Miami Coaching Staff
Miami Ohio is expected to name Courtney Vierstra as the program’s new pitching coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Monday. Vierstra completed her Redhawk playing career with the 2022 season and will now take over the shepherding of the program’s pitching staff. After completing her “super...
Video: Future Crimson Tide Teammates Marlie Giles & Kenleigh Cahalan Talk Home Runs In PGF 18U Premier National Title Game
Somewhere you know Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Patrick Murphy was smiling as two of his premier recruits—2023 infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and 2022 catcher Marlie Giles—were instrumental in the Birmingham Thunderbolts 18U – Rocky team winning last Saturday’s PGF 18U Premier National Championship in Irvine, California.
The Last Inning (July 29, 2022): Spotlighting Georgia’s Mac Pavese Plus Commits and Super Pets
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Event News: 18U and 16U Down to Six Teams at AFCS 2 (July 29, 2022)
Many of the top 16U and 18U teams in the nation went to Indianapolis, IN, and top 12U and 10U teams went to Oklahoma City, OK, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. Here are some of Friday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. *****
Event News: Mojo-Lunsford Wins 16U, OC Batbusters Win 18U AFCS National Championships
The first inning was a happenin’ one on Sunday in Indiana. In the Tier I 16U finals at the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series, Mojo-Lunsford rode first inning offensive breakouts to back-to-back wins and a national championship. Eventual Tier 1 18U-champion OC Batbusters had some first-inning heroics of their own,...
Maine Teenager Alexis Michaud Uses Make-a-Wish Request to Renovate Her High School Softball Field
Alexis Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, a rare bone cancer that has since led to her spending almost 20 hours in surgery – in just two days’ time – to remove a tumor and repair damage. The 17-year-old softball pitcher, thanks to her brave battle...
Event Recaps: 2022 PGF Platinum Championships Awarded Friday at 18U & 16U
Week 1 of the 2022 PGF Nationals saw the first of the championship trophies awarded as the 16U Platinum title game was held at 4 pm PST and the 18U Platinum followed at 7 pm in Irvine, Calif. at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine, Calif. Here’s a recap of the...
Club News: Ever-Growing Lady Dukes Organization Announces Key Coach & Team Adds, Especially in Texas
The Lady Dukes organization continues to grow and make news across the country. Previously in July, organization head James Lamar announced six-figure NIL deals with Win Reality and Exclusive Sports and this weekend, following his 18U team’s Top 5 finish at PGF Nationals, has announced that the club program has made big strides in expanding nationwide, especially in Texas.
Event News: Impact Gold 2K9 National, OC Batbusters-Edmonds/Taylor Win Alliance National Titles (July 31, 2022)
Many of the top 12U and 10U teams went to Oklahoma City, OK, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. Here are some of Sunday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. In 12U:. Impact Gold 2K9 National swept the national championship series against Iowa Premier...
