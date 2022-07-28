Ask A Witch: How To Communicate With Spirits & Ghosts

www.nylon.com
psychologytoday.com
Dream Disturbances: The Healing Function of Bad Dreams
“Granny is ill,” says the mother in the fairytale “Little Red Riding Hood,” handing her daughter a basket of food for the ailing old woman. Wearing her red cloak, the little girl skips off on the path through the woods to granny’s house. Along the way,...
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like
Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church
An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
'Obliterate Him From History': How The British Monarchy Destroyed Evidence Proving Queen’s Secret Affair With Muslim Man
The royal family went above and beyond to make sure that Queen Victoria's secret affair with a Muslim man named Abdul Karim never got out. Javed Mahmood, whose great-grandfather was Karim, spoke about the revelations on the new podcast “The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession.”. Article continues below...
TODAY.com
99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday
As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
New human fossil discovery has everyone questioning the origin of mankind
We have long debated the origin of mankind. Some believe in God’s creation of man in his own image, while others say that mankind evolved from another species. Now, new evidence found in South Africa has reignited questions about where modern humans come from, and what species we may have left behind.
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Discovery reveals creepy alien-like figures painted thousands of years ago on cave walls
Back in 2018, archaeologists discovered 52 previously undocumented rock shelters in the Swaga Swaga Game Reserve located in central Tanzania. The shelters all appeared to have been painted with rock art, however, weathering had destroyed most of them. One stood out, though, thanks to the alien-like cave paintings that it contained within.
The Catholic Church once allowed for abortions. Everything changed in 1873
Until the 1880s, abortions were morally acceptable and legal, with even the Catholic Church approving of the procedure before ‘quickening.’ Historians say the desire to ban the procedure had more to do with business than women’s health.
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir
If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
The oldest image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was drawn in the catacombs of Rome when Christianity was illegal
Picture of Mary nursing Jesus in the Catacomb of Priscilla in RomePhoto: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. Around 170 BC, the Roman Empire denied religious freedom to its citizens. There was large-scale persecution of Christians.
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
The Moabite Stone contains a Canaanite inscription that proves the accuracy of an event in the Bible
The Mesha Stele (Moabite Stone)Photo by Paterm (2008-12-07); Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Moabite Stone (also called the Mesha Stele) is considered to be a biblical artifact.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future
Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
Scientists Think They've Found a Huge Goddess-Worshiping Lost City In Iraq
The Parthian Empire was a power in ancient Iran for hundreds of years, but not much is known about it due to a lack of primary historical sources. Now, researchers believe they may have identified the lost Parthian city of Natounia in the Zagros Mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan. Natounia is...
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
