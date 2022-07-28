Revive Chiropractic & Acupuncture Receives Small Business Award

www.adastraradio.com
Vikki Mader Assumes New Role as CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center
HUTCHINSON – A national search for a new CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center lead the selection committee to the conclusion that the top candidate was already on board at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS). Vikki Mader, a five-year employee of Horizons Mental Health Center, was named the organization’s...
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Klear Nearly Day Events and Fundraisers for Jones Family
Nickerson, Kan. – As part of Nickerson’s annual Klear Nearly Day on Saturday, there are going to be two fundraisers for the Trey and Amy Jones Family. One of those is a pancake breakfast from 8-10 AM at the Nickerson Community Center, which is for a free will donation with all proceeds going to the family. The other is the antique tractor pull next to the mud volleyball court off East Paine by the south water tower, which begins at 2pm.
Charlie’s Place owner wants to buy city-owned parking lot
The Great Bend City Council meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 1 will include items such as property tax exemptions for hangars at the airport and support of a moderate income housing grant. Also on the agenda is a request to buy a city-owned parking lot. Joe Andrasek, owner of Charlie’s...
Teacher’s association calls for Aichele’s withdrawal from board of education race. Aichele responds to association’s call.
McPHERSON–In a statement dated July 29, 2022, Kansas National Education Association President Sherri Schwanz called for Luke Aichele to withdraw from the Kansas State Board of Education Race for District 9. “Serving as a member of the body responsible for overseeing our state’s public schools is a position of honor and great responsibility,” Sherri Schwanz, […]
“I trusted them” — Local couple warns of sudden credit card interest rate increase
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local couple is warning folks to read the fine print before signing everything after learning a payment plan they were on to buy hearing aids could cost them hundreds more than they were lead to believe. The third-party credit card provider the couple is using is one with a troubled […]
ADHD assessments are important for this often-misunderstood condition
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder – commonly known as ADHD and formerly known as ADD – affects roughly 9.4% of children under the age of 18 in Wichita. Only about half of them will grow out of the illness, meaning that for many, ADHD will affect us into adulthood as well. And though often bemoaned by society as a stereotypical example of over-diagnosing, ADHD – like many other mental illnesses – exists on a continuum with no hard and fast line of delineation.
Salina, KS USA
We are from South Alabama and we’re recently in Salina Kansas for a cow show. My 2 year old found this heart while we were walking around the K-State Demonstration Garden at the show grounds. Such a sweet little act of kindness. She carried it around the rest of the trip, and it has now found a forever home in South Alabama! Thank you to the person who made this heart and left it for us to find.
Visiting Mansion Nail Lounge for some personal self-care
Our oldest is big into pedicures and manicures. She’s always looking at pictures of people’s nails online, and that’s when she came across Mansion Nail Lounge. She told me the designs they can do are some of the best she’s seen around town. Their Instagram page is filled with them.
Emancipation Day Activities this Weekend in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON – One of the oldest traditions in Hutchinson, Annual Emancipation Day activities happen this weekend. The celebration marks the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”. Activities get underway...
Sandwich chain closes original Wichita store, which had been in business since 1978
The other Wichita restaurants will absorb the traffic, the local franchisee said.
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
Three area law enforcement officers graduate from training center in Yoder
YODER, Kan. — A new member of the Hutchinson Police Department was one of twenty-one new law enforcement officers that graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 29th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Vincent Beaudoin will now begin filed training with the police department in the next couple of weeks. Two other area officers also were a part of the class. They were Carter James of the Newton Police Department and Irlick Moreno of the Rice Co. Sheriff’s Department.
Cybersecurity firm moving its headquarters to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cybersecurity firm Novacoast is moving its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. The firm, which first came to Wichita last year, currently employs 40 people in software cybersecurity engineering and software development. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve […]
Bonnie Kay (Morley) Haile
Bonnie Kay Haile, 81, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 30, 2022, at the Sterling Village, Sterling. She was born January 25, 1941, in Rice County, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn Mills Morley. Bonnie was a lifetime Rice County resident. She graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1959. Bonnie was a housewife, secretary for Haile’s Dirt Construction in Sterling, and was a clerk for Lantz Clothing Store in Lyons. She was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and was a board member at the Coronado Quivira Museum in Lyons. Bonnie enjoyed refinishing furniture in her spare time. On May 12, 1960, Bonnie was united in marriage with Guy “Fuzz” Haile in Sterling. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nellie Haile of Park City, KS; sister-in-law, Doris Morley of PA; five grandchildren, Ashley Tanner and husband Jed, Erin Haile, Jeremiah Haile, Zechariah Haile, and Gracie Haile and fiancé Levi Maxson; two great-grandchildren; Delanie Ann Haile and Gavin Boele; nephew, Billy White; niece, Pamela Shaud and husband Kevin; and adopted daughter, Patty Wagerle and husband John of Sterling. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Elsie Mills; two sons, Phillip and Jerry Haile; brother, Leland Morley; and sister, Wynona White. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Zechariah Haile and Pastor Byron Bachman officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitaton will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Sterling Village (for the resident activity fund), Coronado Quivira Museum, or Country Care Hospice, INC in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Dorothy Ann Gregory
Dorothy Ann Gregory, 93, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born July 15, 1929 in Stapp, Oklahoma, the daughter of Rosser A. and Jettie I. (Wood) Scott. Dorothy graduated from Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) High School with the class of 1946. In 1950, she graduated from Northeastern State College, Tahlequah, OK with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education.
Wichita church gives out hundreds of backpacks to refugees
Volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Wichita spent Saturday giving out 600 backpacks to refugees in preparation for the upcoming school year. Over 400 of the students were refugees from Afghanistan. Organizers said this year’s event was twice as big as previous years. “They choose their color which…who doesn't...
Traffic delays coming to Delano District Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Expect traffic delays in Delano starting Monday. The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on W Douglas Ave in Delano starting Aug. 1. Through traffic on Douglas will be shut down between Seneca and McLean while asphalt is replaced on Douglas, including street parking in front of businesses. Monday’s work […]
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
