K-State’s Lee Nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

PJ Mustipher named on Rotary Lombardi Award watch list
The return of PJ Mustipher to the Penn State defensive line is sure to be a big plus for the Nittany Lions this season. His return is also putting him on the radar for the Rotary Lombardi Award. On Monday, the Rotary Club of Houston released its watch list for this season’s Rotary Lombardi Award, which is designed to honor college football’s lineman of the year. Mustipher, who opted to return for another season after suffering a season-ending injury last fall, is among the players on the watch list for the award. Semi-finalists for the award will be announced on November 10...
'We've got to finish': Arizona Rattlers end fourth straight IFL season with agonizing loss
How much more heartbreak can the Rattlers endure? Are they cursed, or snake bit, so to speak? For the fourth consecutive season, things unraveled in the end, and coach Kevin Guy was dumbfounded, frustrated, irate and didn't hold back with his feelings towards officiating. ...
