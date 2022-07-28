K-State’s Lee Nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

The return of PJ Mustipher to the Penn State defensive line is sure to be a big plus for the Nittany Lions this season. His return is also putting him on the radar for the Rotary Lombardi Award. On Monday, the Rotary Club of Houston released its watch list for this season’s Rotary Lombardi Award, which is designed to honor college football’s lineman of the year. Mustipher, who opted to return for another season after suffering a season-ending injury last fall, is among the players on the watch list for the award. Semi-finalists for the award will be announced on November 10...

