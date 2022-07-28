City of Hutchinson Seeks Items to Include in Sesquicentennial Time Capsule

www.adastraradio.com
Yoder water purchase part of Tuesdays Hutchinson City Council meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider a request from Reno County and Rural Water District 101 to provide drinking water to the area when the council meets on Tuesday. The district has been dealing with high nitrate levels for the past two years. One way around...
Charlie’s Place owner wants to buy city-owned parking lot
The Great Bend City Council meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 1 will include items such as property tax exemptions for hangars at the airport and support of a moderate income housing grant. Also on the agenda is a request to buy a city-owned parking lot. Joe Andrasek, owner of Charlie’s...
Klear Nearly Day Events and Fundraisers for Jones Family
Nickerson, Kan. – As part of Nickerson’s annual Klear Nearly Day on Saturday, there are going to be two fundraisers for the Trey and Amy Jones Family. One of those is a pancake breakfast from 8-10 AM at the Nickerson Community Center, which is for a free will donation with all proceeds going to the family. The other is the antique tractor pull next to the mud volleyball court off East Paine by the south water tower, which begins at 2pm.
Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
Early voting is underway, some waiting for almost an hour to vote
Early voting is underway across Sedgwick County, and 16 new polling sites opened on Thursday. The lines were full of people taking advantage of casting their ballots early at the newly opened satellite polling stations.
Thefts drive E. Wichita homeowners to put electric fence around ‘Vote Yes’ sign
FF12 breaks down claims in ad opposing constitutional amendment on abortion. Many ads focusing on the amendment vote are filling TV screens. That includes those seeking a “Vote No” on the August 2 vote. Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW...
Last-minute rallies precede August 2nd primary
On the last weekend before the Aug. 2 primary election, Kansans across the state made their last-ditch efforts to get their voices heard ahead of the upcoming vote during two different rallies. The proposed abortion amendment was behind two rallies. One in El Dorado Sunday encouraged people to “Vote No”...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Vikki Mader Assumes New Role as CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center
HUTCHINSON – A national search for a new CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center lead the selection committee to the conclusion that the top candidate was already on board at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS). Vikki Mader, a five-year employee of Horizons Mental Health Center, was named the organization’s...
Dorothy Ann Gregory
Dorothy Ann Gregory, 93, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born July 15, 1929 in Stapp, Oklahoma, the daughter of Rosser A. and Jettie I. (Wood) Scott. Dorothy graduated from Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) High School with the class of 1946. In 1950, she graduated from Northeastern State College, Tahlequah, OK with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Tomato fest, Arkansas River float, ‘Wizard of Oz’
A list of some fun things to do in Wichita to say goodbye to July.
6 new stores coming to Towne East Square
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square has announced that six new stores will soon open there. Starting on the upper level, Pandora jewelry will open next to Von Maur this fall. Skate shoe brand Vans will also open this fall near the center court. Finally, sports apparel store Pro Image will open in August […]
Saline County responds concerning election text
Saline County has been notified that this text message has been received by some area voters. The Saline County Elections office will never text you. This text was not sent from our offices. You can check the status of your advance ballot online at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.
Watch: Historic plane makes special stop for Wichita Vietnam veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, July 27 brought a reunion 50 years in the making for a Vietnam veteran in Wichita. A plane that arrived at Yingling Aviation made a special stop for Myron Janzen, a man who serve his country a half century ago and has maintained his love for planes.
Bonnie Kay (Morley) Haile
Bonnie Kay Haile, 81, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 30, 2022, at the Sterling Village, Sterling. She was born January 25, 1941, in Rice County, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn Mills Morley. Bonnie was a lifetime Rice County resident. She graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1959. Bonnie was a housewife, secretary for Haile’s Dirt Construction in Sterling, and was a clerk for Lantz Clothing Store in Lyons. She was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and was a board member at the Coronado Quivira Museum in Lyons. Bonnie enjoyed refinishing furniture in her spare time. On May 12, 1960, Bonnie was united in marriage with Guy “Fuzz” Haile in Sterling. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nellie Haile of Park City, KS; sister-in-law, Doris Morley of PA; five grandchildren, Ashley Tanner and husband Jed, Erin Haile, Jeremiah Haile, Zechariah Haile, and Gracie Haile and fiancé Levi Maxson; two great-grandchildren; Delanie Ann Haile and Gavin Boele; nephew, Billy White; niece, Pamela Shaud and husband Kevin; and adopted daughter, Patty Wagerle and husband John of Sterling. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Elsie Mills; two sons, Phillip and Jerry Haile; brother, Leland Morley; and sister, Wynona White. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Zechariah Haile and Pastor Byron Bachman officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitaton will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Sterling Village (for the resident activity fund), Coronado Quivira Museum, or Country Care Hospice, INC in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
Dean Wesley Alstatt
Dean Wesley Alstatt, 88, passed away July 28, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born July 20, 1934, in Marquette, KS, to Herman O. and Gertrude (Burnison) Alstatt. At the age of three months, Dean’s mother passed way. His father married Florine Harris on October 29, 1938, and she became the only ‘mother’ that Dean would ever know.
