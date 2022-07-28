Pipeliners Win Season Finale in El Dorado

www.adastraradio.com
Related
KAKE TV
The Basketball Tournament: Aftershocks fall short in close game
DAYTON, Ohio (KAKE) - It was a nail-biting basketball game in Dayton on Saturday that could have gone either way, but ultimately the Aftershocks lost to American for Autism, 78-75. A free throw ended up closing the door on the Aftershocks' chance to fight one last time Tuesday for the shot at a million dollars.
AfterShocks’ run for the TBT $1 million ends in semifinal with heartbreaking loss
The Wichita State alumni team came up just short during the Elam Ending, as their bid for the $1 million prize ended in the semifinals.
Derby’s Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — 4-Star running back Dylan Edwards of Derby High School has decommitted from Kansas State. He posted the announcement on Twitter on Friday evening. “At this moment I’d like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for this amazing opportunity to become a Wildcat,” Edwards wrote. “After recent thoughts […]
adastraradio.com
NBC World Series Schedule Update and Standings
Hutchinson, Kan. – After great weather and attendance at Hobart-Detter Field, the NBC World Series now moves to Wichita’s Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the Single Elimination Bracket starting Thursday. Below are the pool play standings, and updated schedule as of Monday. Games are scheduled for 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 8:30pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Dorothy Ann Gregory
Dorothy Ann Gregory, 93, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born July 15, 1929 in Stapp, Oklahoma, the daughter of Rosser A. and Jettie I. (Wood) Scott. Dorothy graduated from Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) High School with the class of 1946. In 1950, she graduated from Northeastern State College, Tahlequah, OK with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education.
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Black Gold Grill opens in El Dorado
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 27th. The Black Gold Grill, owned by Larry and Abi Cook, is located at 710 S. Main in El Dorado. They serve an American food style menu with BBQ dinner specials on Friday nights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter. Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday...
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Tomato fest, Arkansas River float, ‘Wizard of Oz’
A list of some fun things to do in Wichita to say goodbye to July.
KVOE
One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
wichitabyeb.com
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
classiccountry1070.com
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
KVOE
TURNPIKE CRASH: Driver hits center barrier wall, drives through cutout portion in construction zone
An apparent miscalculation led to Saturday’s injury crash southwest of Emporia on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 123 happened just after 9 am. The investigation indicates 78-year-old Gary Lindsly of Wichita was northbound in a construction zone and left the highway to the left after seeing a break in the cones, thinking the lane was shifting when it was not. Lindsly’s SUV then went into an area where the highway was cut out. The SUV hit the center barrier wall and continued through the cutout portion until it struck the end of the cutout.
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Cybersecurity firm moving its headquarters to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cybersecurity firm Novacoast is moving its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. The firm, which first came to Wichita last year, currently employs 40 people in software cybersecurity engineering and software development. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve […]
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
Comments / 0