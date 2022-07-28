Meet and Greet Event with Wichita Princesses to Benefit Food Bank of Reno County

www.adastraradio.com
adastraradio.com
Klear Nearly Day Events and Fundraisers for Jones Family
Nickerson, Kan. – As part of Nickerson’s annual Klear Nearly Day on Saturday, there are going to be two fundraisers for the Trey and Amy Jones Family. One of those is a pancake breakfast from 8-10 AM at the Nickerson Community Center, which is for a free will donation with all proceeds going to the family. The other is the antique tractor pull next to the mud volleyball court off East Paine by the south water tower, which begins at 2pm.
KWCH.com
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.
wichitabyeb.com
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
KWCH.com
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
adastraradio.com
Dorothy Ann Gregory
Dorothy Ann Gregory, 93, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born July 15, 1929 in Stapp, Oklahoma, the daughter of Rosser A. and Jettie I. (Wood) Scott. Dorothy graduated from Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) High School with the class of 1946. In 1950, she graduated from Northeastern State College, Tahlequah, OK with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education.
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend! Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party. The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 […]
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
adastraradio.com
Vikki Mader Assumes New Role as CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center
HUTCHINSON – A national search for a new CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center lead the selection committee to the conclusion that the top candidate was already on board at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS). Vikki Mader, a five-year employee of Horizons Mental Health Center, was named the organization’s...
Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
Charlie’s Place owner wants to buy city-owned parking lot
The Great Bend City Council meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 1 will include items such as property tax exemptions for hangars at the airport and support of a moderate income housing grant. Also on the agenda is a request to buy a city-owned parking lot. Joe Andrasek, owner of Charlie’s...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Teacher’s association calls for Aichele’s withdrawal from board of education race. Aichele responds to association’s call.
McPHERSON–In a statement dated July 29, 2022, Kansas National Education Association President Sherri Schwanz called for Luke Aichele to withdraw from the Kansas State Board of Education Race for District 9. “Serving as a member of the body responsible for overseeing our state’s public schools is a position of honor and great responsibility,” Sherri Schwanz, […]
🎥Watch video of the KKOA Sundown Cruise in Salina Thursday night
We had some issues with our live stream of the Kustom Kemps of America Sundown Cruise on Santa Fe Avenue Thursday night, but we were able to record the event.
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
adastraradio.com
Bonnie Kay (Morley) Haile
Bonnie Kay Haile, 81, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 30, 2022, at the Sterling Village, Sterling. She was born January 25, 1941, in Rice County, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn Mills Morley. Bonnie was a lifetime Rice County resident. She graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1959. Bonnie was a housewife, secretary for Haile’s Dirt Construction in Sterling, and was a clerk for Lantz Clothing Store in Lyons. She was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and was a board member at the Coronado Quivira Museum in Lyons. Bonnie enjoyed refinishing furniture in her spare time. On May 12, 1960, Bonnie was united in marriage with Guy “Fuzz” Haile in Sterling. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nellie Haile of Park City, KS; sister-in-law, Doris Morley of PA; five grandchildren, Ashley Tanner and husband Jed, Erin Haile, Jeremiah Haile, Zechariah Haile, and Gracie Haile and fiancé Levi Maxson; two great-grandchildren; Delanie Ann Haile and Gavin Boele; nephew, Billy White; niece, Pamela Shaud and husband Kevin; and adopted daughter, Patty Wagerle and husband John of Sterling. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Elsie Mills; two sons, Phillip and Jerry Haile; brother, Leland Morley; and sister, Wynona White. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Zechariah Haile and Pastor Byron Bachman officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitaton will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Sterling Village (for the resident activity fund), Coronado Quivira Museum, or Country Care Hospice, INC in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Sandwich chain closes original Wichita store, which had been in business since 1978
The other Wichita restaurants will absorb the traffic, the local franchisee said.
6 new stores coming to Towne East Square
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square has announced that six new stores will soon open there. Starting on the upper level, Pandora jewelry will open next to Von Maur this fall. Skate shoe brand Vans will also open this fall near the center court. Finally, sports apparel store Pro Image will open in August […]
KWCH.com
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.
adastraradio.com
Dean Wesley Alstatt
Dean Wesley Alstatt, 88, passed away July 28, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born July 20, 1934, in Marquette, KS, to Herman O. and Gertrude (Burnison) Alstatt. At the age of three months, Dean’s mother passed way. His father married Florine Harris on October 29, 1938, and she became the only ‘mother’ that Dean would ever know.
