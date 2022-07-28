State Dept Says Still Expecting Blinken-Lavrov Call to Happen in Coming Days

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that its military "not sit idly by" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi's status as the "No. 3 official of the U.S. government", a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would "lead to egregious political impact".

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 11 HOURS AGO