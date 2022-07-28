Power Struggles, Lawlessness, and Not Enough Men

Straight from the source! Live from Mexico, Jesse Palmer is weighing in on the reports that the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is switching up the format. “It’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama and yes, never before seen things [are] taking place in Paradise,” the 43-year-old host exclusively said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast ahead of the Monday, July 11, premiere of The Bachelorette. “I’ve been watching this show for years, huge fan of it. And we’ve been switching things up. We’ve been changing things up. It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest.”

