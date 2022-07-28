Rockin’ For Ronald: Three-Day Free Benefit Concert at Shepard Park In Lake George Aug. 5-7

saratogatodaynewspaper.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ballston Spa community rallies to battle rare form of cancer
On Saturday, a group of children and community members operated a lemonade stand at the Ribbon Cafe in Ballston Spa to raise money for 3-year-old Jagger Zopp. In April, Zopp was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma. Roughly 400-500 people are diagnosed with the disease yearly.
saratogaliving.com
Warrensburg Restaurant The Bond 1786 is the Perfect Weeknight Getaway
I’ve taken exit 23 of the Northway tons of times—to get to Gore Mountain, Old Forge and Saranac Lake—but never for a dinner reservation. Until last night. The restaurant is The Bond 1786, formerly known as the Merrill-Magee House and located right in center of the town of Warrensburg. Originally opened by 19th century mill and tannery operator Stephen Griffin as the Griffin House Bed & Breakfast, the property is on the National Historic Registry. Griffin left it to his daughter, Mary Merrill, who left it to her daughter, Grace Merrill Magee. After Grace’s passing, the restaurant and bed and breakfast changed hands several times, and was ultimately purchased by the Warrensburg-based Lotus Group in the spring of 2021. The Lotus Group also owned The Grist Mill, another restaurant in a historic building about a mile up the Schroon River, which burned down in the middle of the night in November 2020, and the staff from that restaurant came to Merrill-Magee, which was rebranded as The Bond 1786. The new name is a nod to settler William Bond, who came to the region in 1786.
wamc.org
“The Wedding Singer” to open at Park Playhouse in Albany
The delightful musical “Head Over Heels” produced by Park Playhouse recently closed after an extremely successful run. It drew large crowds and won unanimous praise from the critics. If you missed it, don’t fret. Thursday, August 4, a truly pleasant musical, “The Wedding Singer” will be performed at...
albanyproper.com
DakhaBrakha concert in Schenectady a must-see event
The Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha defies easy categorization – yes, it’s folk music but with elements of punk, jazz, drone and dance that shifts quickly and suddenly from fist-pumping, high-energy harmonies to slow, mournful ballads. The band has long served as ambassadors for Ukrainian music and culture –...
albany.com
It’s All About Summer Fun & Entertainment This Weekend in Albany and the Capital Region
July has been another eventful month in the Capital Region with festivals, fireworks, and other fun events, but we’ve now arrived at the final weekend. Celebrate the end of this spectacular summer month with live music, a free outdoor movie, and more. Rock Out All Weekend Long at Summer...
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
The 2022 Saratoga Showcase Of Homes Tour is Planned for Two Weekends This Fall!
Saratoga Springs — The 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Committee is proud to announce this year’s dates and builders. Celebrating 26 years of exceptional homes, this annual tradition will be presented over four beautiful fall days on October 8-9 and October 15-16. We have a spectacular line-up of 8 locations from our region’s finest builders for the areas premiere new home tour event.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
glensfallschronicle.com
Big next step at the Queensbury Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel unveiled its $3.8-million expansion and renovation. It introduced the new 5,200 square-foot Adirondack Ballroom that it said can now accommodate 300 to 500 people. It added a banquet kitchen that’s even air-conditioned, an industry rarity. Read much more about it below…. Ed & Zack Moore and...
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Frog Alley Brewing Adds A Country Outlaw To Schenectady Concert Series
Here we go with another great show making its way to the Capital Region this fall. Usually, after Labor Day, while we will have some great shows in the area, we just don't see the busy concert schedule that summer brings. Well this year, throw that trend out the window.
UPDATE: Now a Total of 7 Dead Dogs Found in Rensselaer County
When you hear of stories like this one, you wonder who is so cruel that they would dump seven animals in different locations in Troy? It appears they are all from the same litter and suffering from the same disease. Where Were The Dogs Found?. There are a total of...
What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!
The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
Multiple puppies found dead in Troy, NY
The community was shocked after police discovered the pups spread out in four areas around the city. The Assistant Chief of Police says they appear to be from the same litter, and there is an active investigation to determine if any criminal charges exis
Will Upstate NY’s Summer Scorcher Lead Into A Warm Fall? Looks That Way
We have had a HOT summer and it looks like the trend of warmer temperatures will continue this fall. As we enjoy a break this week from one of our hottest stretches of Albany weather in recent memory, the Weather Channel says we are heading into another stretch of 90-degree days next week which will kick off what will be a hot August.
Win Tickets To See 112 & Jagged Edge At the Palace
Hot 99-1 welcomes another great show to Albany and we've got your free tickets!. Our summer of amazing shows rolls on - and how would you like to see R&B groups 112 & Jagged Edge for a Night to Remember in Albany, on us?. It will be an intimate experience...
WNYT
Older couple’s car found in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs police say they have found an older couple’s car on South Federal Street. Police say an older couple visiting the area earlier this week was walking around downtown Saratoga, and could not find their way back to their vehicle. Officers drove the couple around the city to...
WNYT
Overnight fire damages Watervliet home
New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
