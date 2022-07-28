David Cassidy Annual Celebration of Life, Fundraiser on Aug. 16

saratogatodaynewspaper.com
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
wamc.org
“The Wedding Singer” to open at Park Playhouse in Albany
The delightful musical “Head Over Heels” produced by Park Playhouse recently closed after an extremely successful run. It drew large crowds and won unanimous praise from the critics. If you missed it, don’t fret. Thursday, August 4, a truly pleasant musical, “The Wedding Singer” will be performed at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ballston Spa community rallies to battle rare form of cancer
On Saturday, a group of children and community members operated a lemonade stand at the Ribbon Cafe in Ballston Spa to raise money for 3-year-old Jagger Zopp. In April, Zopp was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma. Roughly 400-500 people are diagnosed with the disease yearly.
albany.com
It’s All About Summer Fun & Entertainment This Weekend in Albany and the Capital Region
July has been another eventful month in the Capital Region with festivals, fireworks, and other fun events, but we’ve now arrived at the final weekend. Celebrate the end of this spectacular summer month with live music, a free outdoor movie, and more. Rock Out All Weekend Long at Summer...
NEWS10 ABC
Local man to walk with bishop this weekend
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first person to settle with the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese out of the hundreds of sexual abuse cases filed under the child victims act in New York is taking a simple yet profound step. On Sunday, Stephen Mittler will come full circle to where he says it all started.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Frog Alley Brewing Adds A Country Outlaw To Schenectady Concert Series
Here we go with another great show making its way to the Capital Region this fall. Usually, after Labor Day, while we will have some great shows in the area, we just don't see the busy concert schedule that summer brings. Well this year, throw that trend out the window.
theberkshireedge.com
Late July mushroom hunting with John Wheeler
It took me just a few seconds, once I met local mycologist John Wheeler, to realize how very little I knew about mushroom-hunting. Wheeler is a retired carpenter from Housatonic by way of Egremont and president of the Berkshire Mycological Society since 2005. He’s been obsessed with mushrooms for nearly...
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
glensfallschronicle.com
Big next step at the Queensbury Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel unveiled its $3.8-million expansion and renovation. It introduced the new 5,200 square-foot Adirondack Ballroom that it said can now accommodate 300 to 500 people. It added a banquet kitchen that’s even air-conditioned, an industry rarity. Read much more about it below…. Ed & Zack Moore and...
Discovering Saratoga: First Responders Day 2022
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s First Responders Day at the Saratoga Race Course! An annual event created by the New York Racing Association to honor and thank local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. This year’s event took on special meaning as many agencies used the day as an opportunity to recruit for new […]
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
WRGB
Albany Bishop Emeritus Hubbard released from the hospital after suffering a stroke
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard's council, The former bishop of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese was released from the hospital. In a statement, Hubbard was involved in a vehicle incident back on July 19th, and transported to St. Peter's Hospital. It was determined, according...
newyorkalmanack.com
Schenectady and the Adirondacks: A Legacy of Conservation
Schenectadians’ interest in protecting and exploring wilderness has its roots in the mid 1800s with industrialization and westward expansion. The wilderness was at risk of disappearing, and influential nature lovers used their writings to convince Americans that preserving land and wildlife was vital. Many Americans, including people in Schenectady, could easily see the case for this.
informnny.com
Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors
(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors. Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties.
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions!
In New York state when you win a jackpot through the New York lottery, you are usually instant-famous by name. But a fairly recent winner in East Berne walked away with a ten million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket jackpot and no one knows who the new millionaire is. I'm sure...
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!
The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
WNYT
Older couple’s car found in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs police say they have found an older couple’s car on South Federal Street. Police say an older couple visiting the area earlier this week was walking around downtown Saratoga, and could not find their way back to their vehicle. Officers drove the couple around the city to...
