Saratoga Bridges raised a record $187,000 at “The White Party with a Splash of Color”

saratogatodaynewspaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ballston Spa community rallies to battle rare form of cancer
On Saturday, a group of children and community members operated a lemonade stand at the Ribbon Cafe in Ballston Spa to raise money for 3-year-old Jagger Zopp. In April, Zopp was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma. Roughly 400-500 people are diagnosed with the disease yearly.
Hops & Harvest Festival at Empire State Plaza to feature Bluegrass artists
The annual Hops and Harvest Festival will be returning to the Empire State Plaza on September 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bluegrass artist Sam Bush will be headlining the event.
glensfallschronicle.com
Big next step at the Queensbury Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel unveiled its $3.8-million expansion and renovation. It introduced the new 5,200 square-foot Adirondack Ballroom that it said can now accommodate 300 to 500 people. It added a banquet kitchen that’s even air-conditioned, an industry rarity. Read much more about it below…. Ed & Zack Moore and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
New spa opening in Schuylerville
SCHUYLERVILLE – A community near the Spa City will soon have a new spa. It’s located on a 100-acre thoroughbred farm, within a converted former horse stable. Sacred will provide a place for people to retreat. Some of the luxury offerings include organic facials, massages, acupuncture, yoga, meditation...
albany.com
It’s All About Summer Fun & Entertainment This Weekend in Albany and the Capital Region
July has been another eventful month in the Capital Region with festivals, fireworks, and other fun events, but we’ve now arrived at the final weekend. Celebrate the end of this spectacular summer month with live music, a free outdoor movie, and more. Rock Out All Weekend Long at Summer...
theberkshireedge.com
Late July mushroom hunting with John Wheeler
It took me just a few seconds, once I met local mycologist John Wheeler, to realize how very little I knew about mushroom-hunting. Wheeler is a retired carpenter from Housatonic by way of Egremont and president of the Berkshire Mycological Society since 2005. He’s been obsessed with mushrooms for nearly...
Two Pittsfield families to receive newly-built homes
Two families are being honored during a dedication ceremony hosted by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
WRGB
Bear raids garbage can at Greene County home in search of snacks
GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A rather furry visitor made its way to a Greene County home for some milk and cookies!. A large black bear made its way into a garbage can in the town of Freehold!. He is seen walking away with a trash bag. Thanks to...
What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!
The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
informnny.com
Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors
(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors. Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties.
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
Greenwich firefighter retires after 50 years of service
An amazing five decades of service has come to an end for a Greenwich firefighter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Amsterdam woman’s business specializes in recruiting the best workers
Shelia Greco is an employment recruiter, and in a time when 4.3 million people quit or changed their job in May of this year, she’s an employer’s best friend. She honed her skills at East Coast companies in New York and Connecticut. Today, her company, SGA Talent, has...
Multiple puppies found dead in Troy, NY
The community was shocked after police discovered the pups spread out in four areas around the city. The Assistant Chief of Police says they appear to be from the same litter, and there is an active investigation to determine if any criminal charges exis
WNYT
New Hudson Falls auto dealer carries on long legacy
HUDSON FALLS – Brown Brothers Automotive is up and running on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls. Larry Brown retired from Jerry Brown’s Auto Parts after a nearly 35-year career. However, he knew retirement wasn’t for him, so he decided to open up a repair shop and used car dealer.
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions!
In New York state when you win a jackpot through the New York lottery, you are usually instant-famous by name. But a fairly recent winner in East Berne walked away with a ten million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket jackpot and no one knows who the new millionaire is. I'm sure...
Comments / 0