The heat continues with a chance for unsettled weather

The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Monday at 11 p.m.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities
“First time in my career I’ve ever done that.”
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
5 beautiful but underrated places in Washington
There is no doubt that Washington is one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its breathtaking views, it's a perfect travel destination for those who love to spend their time in nature. No matter what kind of outdoor experience you're looking for, you will most definitely find it here. It's a great place to visit with your family or a group of friends but it's also a beautiful and safe place that you can easily explore by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. There is truly something for everybody in Washington so if you haven't already visited this beautiful state, make sure to add it to your list because you will definitely not regret it.
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park
Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Washington State Invaded by New Revolting Bugs
First Washington State was terrorized by the spongy moth, the apple maggot, or the now well known Asian giant hornet. Now Washington has a new revolting bug enemy that the state is trying to quarantine and exterminate before they take over. The new insect species they are trying to catch...
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
Idaho’s Neighbor Makes List of Most-Hated States In America
In life, it's the small wins and joys that tend to have the biggest impact on our journey. The same tends to be true when we consider the qualities that make someone a good neighbor. When you're across town and your son gets locked out, the neighbor who keeps your spare housekey on-hand is your knight in shining yoga pants. When you're in the middle of baking your umpteenth batch of homemade cookies for the holiday party and the store closes minutes after you run out of butter, you know whose door to knock on.
Potatoes flooded a Washington road after a semi overturned — and people have jokes
The road was closed briefly while the potatoes and the semi truck were removed, troopers said.
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
