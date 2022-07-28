ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The heat continues with a chance for unsettled weather

KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.khq.com

fox40jackson.com

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Washington

There is no doubt that Washington is one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its breathtaking views, it's a perfect travel destination for those who love to spend their time in nature. No matter what kind of outdoor experience you're looking for, you will most definitely find it here. It's a great place to visit with your family or a group of friends but it's also a beautiful and safe place that you can easily explore by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. There is truly something for everybody in Washington so if you haven't already visited this beautiful state, make sure to add it to your list because you will definitely not regret it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
BELLINGHAM, WA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
102.7 KORD

Washington State Invaded by New Revolting Bugs

First Washington State was terrorized by the spongy moth, the apple maggot, or the now well known Asian giant hornet. Now Washington has a new revolting bug enemy that the state is trying to quarantine and exterminate before they take over. The new insect species they are trying to catch...
WASHINGTON STATE
Autoblog

Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock

SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
SEATTLE, WA
MIX 106

Idaho’s Neighbor Makes List of Most-Hated States In America

In life, it's the small wins and joys that tend to have the biggest impact on our journey. The same tends to be true when we consider the qualities that make someone a good neighbor. When you're across town and your son gets locked out, the neighbor who keeps your spare housekey on-hand is your knight in shining yoga pants. When you're in the middle of baking your umpteenth batch of homemade cookies for the holiday party and the store closes minutes after you run out of butter, you know whose door to knock on.
IDAHO STATE
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY

