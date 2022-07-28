ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping 10 Mixtapes Independently, Invites Investors

Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6ttO_0gwZH7rf00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Meek Mill is about to get back on his grind something serious as he has big plans for the foreseeable future and is putting all his eggs in his own basket… kinda.

Yesterday (July 27) the Philadelphia representative took to social media to inform his millions of followers that he plans on releasing “10 tales independently” beginning this September as a middle finger to major labels, and promised some new work is set to hit the streets this August.

Dropping new material on the same day his father died is pretty deep. Should be interesting to see what kind of record he drops that day.

He then took his Twitter post to Instagram and further elaborated on his upcoming projects writing “Fuck it ima take the risk … a million behind every project! All sponsors connected to me or my brand tap in immediately I need y’all for this riskkkk ima take! #NOMAJORLABELVIBES”

Meek has really had it with major labels. Earlier this year Meek called out his Atlantic Records label for not pushing his album Expensive Pain and blamed them for his rift with his man, Roddy Ricch and then shocked everyone when he announced Roc Nation would no longer be his management company.

Does this mean that Meek is no longer on Atlantic Records? Who will be willing to invest in his 10 project plan? Jay-Z? Drake? Robert Kraft? We know Rick Ross probably won’t given how their relationship has allegedly soured.

What do y’all think of Meek Mill’s latest announcement? Smart move or is he alienating the movers and shakers of the music industry? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping 10 Mixtapes Independently, Invites Investors was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

India Shawn on Collabing With ‘Legend’ Anderson .Paak & Her 1st Lollapalooza

Click here to read the full article. India Shawn shines amazingly at Lollapalooza. India, a Los Angeles native, performed at the Lollapalooza Chicago’s BMI Stage on Sunday, July 31, 2022. An R&B musician with quite the repertoire, India brought the right relaxing vibes for the last day of the chaotic festival. Her debut album, Before We Go (Deeper), released on July 22, 2022, features must-listen collabs with artists like Anderson .Paak, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and 6lack. Her smooth-yet-strong voice balances the vulnerable topics of staying true to yourself while navigating the hardships of adulthood and moving to a new place—as...
WORLD
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
280
Followers
4K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy