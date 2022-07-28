ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Lil Duval Hurt In Bahamas Car Wreck, Airlifted To South Florida

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrY06_0gwZFH6k00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Duval’s vacation was dramatically interrupted after he was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas, requiring him to be airlifted to a hospital in South Florida for medical help.

According to reports, the comedian and musician sustained injuries in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26th). At the time, it was unknown what island he was on, but he was airlifted to the nation’s capital, Nassau. From there, he was transported by air ambulance to South Florida, which was captured by the Local 10 news network, and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Lil Duval explained what happened on an Instagram video post he shared with his 3.8 million followers that evening after the initial incident.“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery,” he wrote in the caption to the post, which showed him on the stretcher being removed from an ambulance on scene before being transported to Nassau. A representative later confirmed the details in a statement: “Lil Duval was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran into him while riding a 4-wheeler. This accident resulted in a broken hip alongside mild injuries. He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery.”

Numerous celebrities expressed their well-wishes in the comments of Lil Duval’s post. Bub B wrote to the MTV Guy Code and VH1’s Hip Hop Squares regular: “WTF?? Get well soon bro.” Kevin Hart, currently on tour with Chris Rock, wrote: “Praying for you champ…Get well immediately…” T.I. added a playful jab with his well-wishes, writing: “Maaaaaan I’m gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo heart to sitcho old ass down somewhere & rest big bro…. Amen

Lil Duval Hurt In Bahamas Car Wreck, Airlifted To South Florida was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin Hart
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bahamas#Accident#Bahamas Car Wreck#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Fl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
281
Followers
4K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy