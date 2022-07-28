Gardening program in Portland neighborhood teaching children new skills

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Educators are excited to welcome New Albany Floyd County students back for the new year as fall classes get underway. Administrators at several schools in the district were up early Monday to prepare for the first day. There's about 12,000 students in NAFCS with 1,200 full-time staff members, including 750 teachers and 375 part-time workers, according to the district's website.

FLOYD COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO