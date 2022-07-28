Gardening program in Portland neighborhood teaching children new skills

www.wdrb.com
Boys and Girls Club offering reduced cost after-school program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana is gearing up for its after school program once Jefferson County Public School students return to school. BGCKY CEO Daryle Unseld and Club director for the Parkland location Angela Masden discussed what families can expect. Unseld said it's important...
Donate Life giving away school supplies at St. Stephen Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life KY is giving away free school supplies to students Saturday. The back-to-school event is being held at St. Stephen Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. According to a news release, the event is focused on providing children in west Louisville with education materials before the start of school.
'Successful school year' l JCPS prepares to head back to class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School students prepared to head back to class in two weeks with the help of Synergy. Synergy, Norton Healthcare's African American employee resource group, hosted "Unity Jam" at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana. Families gathered on Saturday afternoon where Norton...
Summer Beer Fest at Frazier brings beer lovers to Main Street Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's the first beer festival on Main Street Louisville in more than 25 years. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Summer Beer Fest at Frazier. Last year, Frazier History Museum hosted the beer fest at Ninth and Washington Streets. This year, enjoy the event...
Scottsburg fire camp gives kids hands-on experience with first responders
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Scottsburg Fire Department held its first camp for kids last year. And it was so popular that they more than doubled enrollment from 22-50 for this year's camp. Kids aged 8-15 attended the two-day camp this week. Students got hands-on experience with fire, EMS and...
Barber celebrating 40 years of cutting hair at Holiday Manor Barber
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville woman says she is blessed to be able to do what she love for 40 years she’s been making people look and feel their best. She has done it all one hair at a time. For decades, Cathy French has stood in...
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
New Albany Floyd County students return to class for 2022-23 school year
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Educators are excited to welcome New Albany Floyd County students back for the new year as fall classes get underway. Administrators at several schools in the district were up early Monday to prepare for the first day. There's about 12,000 students in NAFCS with 1,200 full-time staff members, including 750 teachers and 375 part-time workers, according to the district's website.
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
Kentuckiana organizations stepping up to help eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that has already claimed 25 lives this week, some local organizations are doing what they can to help. In Louisville, the Bats are asking fans to show up to the team's 1:05 p.m. game Sunday with supplies and donations for...
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
Some students are heading back to school with unique advice from WDRB's Keith Kaiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of anxious students are getting ready to hit the books again. WDRB's Keith Kaiser sat down with some area students for some Back-to-School Counseling. Almost every kid heading back to elementary school or returning to high school are a little nervous. Some students want to...
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
Kentucky State Fair just weeks away and attendance looks to meet pre-pandemic levels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is just a few weeks away, but we're getting a preview of what fairgoers can expect. From fried coffee cakes to Indian cuisine to mac and cheese balls, more than half a million people are expected at the fair this year; numbers that reflect pre-pandemic levels.
Nature-based adventure to take place at Shawnee Park for West Louisville Appreciation Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be a nature-based adventure Saturday in the Shawnee neighborhood for West Louisville Appreciation Day. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Shawnee Park. Staff from Louisville Parks and Recreation's Natural Areas Division will host a variety of outdoor activities for all ages like archery, climbing, hiking and more.
Employee strike ends at FireKing International in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-week long strike between teamsters and FireKing International in New Albany has come to end. Teamsters Local 89 posted to its social media that after three months, the group voted unanimously to ratify to new five-year agreement with Fire King. The contract will include a...
Kroger, UPS team up to collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and UPS are coming together to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Ten Kroger stores will have donation bins set up to collect supplies for the victims:. 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243. 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect,...
'A lot of sorrow' l American Red Cross mobilizes in eastern Kentucky to help victims of floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is one of several organizations in eastern Kentucky mobilizing to help the Kentuckians who lost everything in the floods. Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
JCPS mask mandate stretches into second week with Louisville still in 'red' for COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The mask mandate at Jefferson County Public Schools will continue for a second week as high COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization rates persist in Jefferson County. The latest COVID-19 community level map released by the state Friday has Jefferson County and most other Kentucky counties in...
