As Meyers Struggles, Astros Should Target Center Fielder in Trade

The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out. Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO