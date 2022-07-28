Night two of the Pike County Fair was for the pullers

www.kjfmradio.com
Thursday night at the Pike County Fair was for champions
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The 4-H and FFA Sale of Champions always brings in a huge crowd for the Pike County Fair and Thursday night was no exception. The livestock barn was full of area business representatives showing their support of the area youth projects and livestock that made it to sale.
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Local births from July 8-28, 2022
A boy was born at 3:03 p.m. July 8 to Dustin T. Dean and Breeanna M. Whitten of Kahoka, Mo. A boy was born at 8:49 p.m. July 8 to Dallas and Rebecca Haerr of Taylor, Mo. A girl was born at 3:48 a.m. July 17 to Andrew Gosney and Lexie Alexander of Ursa.
Opening of Illinois squirrel hunting season is another chance to spend time outside together
QUINCY — Jeff Remington’s 6-year-old son, Noah, noticed the gun case leaning against the cabinet near the garage door and became instantaneously curious. “Is it time to go hunting?” he asked. Not yet, but it was time to get prepped, which is why the Ruger .22 rifle...
Warrenton shelter takes in 22 neglected dogs, urgently seeks donations
An animal rescue shelter in Warrenton is asking for donations after taking in 22 neglected dogs earlier this week.
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
St. Peters community rallies behind longtime business destroyed by Tuesday's storm
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said help is on the way for struggling businesses and families impacted by Tuesday’s floods. Kehoe said everything is in order to get FEMA help. He expects the damage total to far surpass the threshold to qualify. He...
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
Tractor-trailer hit by train, causes fuel spill, in Audrain County
An out-of-state truck driver is hospitalized after his tractor trailer is hit by a train, causing a fuel spill in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says a tractor-trailer hauling diesel was attempting to turn near the Jefferson Street railroad crossing Saturday morning. Officers say the driver left the back of the trailer near the tracks, and it was hit by a slow-moving train. The trailer was pushed about 100 feet before coming to rest.
Camp Point woman doesn’t expect dream-come-true moment to settle in ‘for a while’ after winning Adams County Fair pageant
MENDON, Ill. — Understandably, CayLee Hughes needed a moment to collect her thoughts. “My gosh,” she said. “I just feel overwhelmed.”. Hughes does not expect her feet to touch the ground for quite a while after being named the 57th Miss Adams County Fair Pageant winner in front of a Wednesday night crowd of about 750 people.
QPD Blotter for July 29, 2022
Shanice Crider, 30, Jeayna Crider, 24, and Dayonna Tyler, 29, all of Quincy, for Trespassing at 701 North 8th Lincoln Jackson Pool. Tyler was also charged with Vandalism. All were released on NTA. 131. Brenda French, 53, Quincy, for Failure to Yield at 17th Harrison on 7/28/22. PTC 121. Somiouth...
Another Vacant Jacksonville House Destroyed by Early Morning Fire
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel along with mutual aid from the South Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 337 West Lafayette Street at approximately 5:00 am. Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike Martin says dispatch notified his crews while they were en route that the structure...
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
Rollover crash closes lanes on Highway 63
A rollover crash along Highway 63 led to the temporary closure of lanes early Thursday afternoon near the Boone/Callaway County line. The post Rollover crash closes lanes on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old
Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
Hannibal Regional now offering heart failure clinic
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Heart Failure Society of America estimates nearly 6.5 million Americans over the age of 20 have heart failure. Hannibal Regional now offers a heart failure clinic that will operate under a collaborative practice model, utilizing a clinical pharmacist and registered nurse. Components of this program include individualized care for each patient with close monitoring, frequent contact, education, smoking cessation and medication management.
Hannibal man charged with kidnapping
HANNIBAL, Ill. (WICS) — Two men in Hannibal, Missouri are facing charges after an alleged kidnapping. Sean M. Anderson, 29, was charged on Sunday with kidnapping, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Brian L. Blackstun, 29, was charged with unlawful use...
Mexico man charged after running over officer with vehicle
MEXICO — A man was charged with DWI With Serious Physical Injury to a law enforcement officer after running over an officer with his vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, an officer responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of West Monroe at 2:57 a.m. in reference to a person who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle.
Man Arrested After Vehicle Rollover on Rees Curve
One man was cited after a vehicle rolled over on Illinois Route 104 near Rees Road early this morning causing injuries. LifeStar EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to Rees Curve with the rollover and injuries at 12:07 this morning. According to police reports, the...
