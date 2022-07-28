ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Shares An Intimate Photo Of Her And Her Kids With A Special Message About Her Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

By Samjah Iman
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

We’ve got Beyoncé news! With less than 24 hours until the drop of her latest album Renaissance , Queen B hopped on her website to share an intimate family photo; a throwback of her mother, her Godmother Uncle Johnny; and a heartfelt dedication and a message confirming there will be three acts to her highly anticipated album.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by B. Scott (@bscott)

The usually private Beyoncé gives us a major glimpse into her most precious world ahead of the Renaissance album. The icon shared a sweet photo on her website of her resting in bed with her three kids Blue, Rumi, and Sir. Next to that picture is a throwback picture of her mother, Tina Knowles, and her Uncle Johnny, who, according to Bey, significantly influenced this album.

Under the pictures, she wrote a touching message about the motivation behind the album, the creation process, and her dedication. “This three act project was recorded was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be creative.” wrote Bey. She went on to explain how this album allowed her to dream and escape the world’s turmoil. She thanked her kids, her husband, Godmother, Uncle Johnny, mother, and father for being there for her during the album process. “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny. He was my Godmother and the first to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” penned the Queen.

Beyoncé’s album Renaissance drops tomorrow, July 29th, and we can’t wait!

