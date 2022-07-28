Mockingbird Restaurant now open in Belmont

www.cbs19news.com
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Southern Revere Cellars
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four years ago, the Grime family found the perfect place to make their dream come true. “We decided that would be a fun and exciting family adventure to start up a business,” said Southern Revere Cellars co-owner Paula Spencer. Opening their doors at...
WHSV
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats. A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. “Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said. Aristocat Cafe is a...
cbs19news
Photography exhibit commemorates anniversary of Unite the Right
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In less than two weeks, Charlottesville will be marking five years since the Unite the Right rally. The city is supporting one event commemorating the anniversary. According to a release, it’s an outdoor photo exhibit called “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
cbs19news
Charlottesville local hosts event to bring awareness to workplace bullying
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- In memory of Kevin Morrissey, a local resident in Charlottesville hosted an event at the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville VA on Saturday. Lora Everly, along with her parents, hosted the event to spread awareness of workplace bullying. Kevin Morrissey walked onto an old coaling tower...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department is hosting a National Night Out Event
LOUISA COUNTY Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- The town of Louisa has announced that they will host their inaugural National Night Out event. All county members are welcome to join the local police officers and special guests on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 P.M to 9:00 P.M. The event will...
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
travelnowsmart.com
Pet Friendly Hotel in Fredericksburg, VA
If you love your pets, you may be looking for a pet-friendly hotel in Fredericksburg, VA. Fredericksburg is a historic city and offers a variety of attractions. However, traveling with a pet can be difficult. Luckily, Fredericksburg has pet-friendly accommodations to make your stay as comfortable as possible. Read on to discover what pet-friendly accommodations are available in this historic city. Listed below are some of the most popular hotels in Fredericksburg, VA.
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
NBC 29 News
First communications board installed at Pen Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park. This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park. The communications board was funded by a...
cbs19news
Part of Irish Road to close for pipe repairs
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Irish Road will be closed in Albemarle County on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says work to repair a pipe will take a couple of hours that morning. All lanes will be closed between James River Road and Mountain Vista Road...
WUSA
Man in yard comes face-to-face with big bear in Culpeper
CULPEPER, Va. — A woman in Culpeper spotted a shocking visitor prowling past her garden on Wednesday. She thinks it may have been after her blueberries. That's what her husband was outside picking when a massive bear appeared "out of nowhere," coming near face-to-face with him, according to Julie Church. Luckily, her husband, Phil Church, is an outdoorsman; he knew to stay calm.
cbs19news
Road, pedestrian tunnel closures near Belmont Bridge project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers and pedestrians near the Belmont Bridge replacement project will see closures this week. Monticello Road will be closed between Graves Street and Old Avon for work on a permanent retaining wall. Over on East South Street, there will be nighttime closures in the eastbound...
northernvirginiamag.com
Why You Should Spend Your Next Vacation on This Luxury Tugboat Rental
Instead of another hotel stay, take your vacation to the lake with a stay at this one-of-a-kind Airbnb rental. A weekend getaway doesn’t have to mean traveling for hours or staying at a fancy hotel. In fact, it could mean the complete opposite. Pack your bags and head about two hours south to Louisa for a relaxing getaway that will feel just far enough away from reality.
cbs19news
CHARLOTTESVILLE Red Cross seeking financial donations to help those impacted by the Kentucky flooding
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--The Charlottesville chapter of the American Red Cross is calling on our community for financial donations to help those impacted by the massive flooding in Kentucky. Bill Brent, the executive director of the Charlottesville chapter, says they have already sent over 200 people to help with their...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
cbs19news
Local mom creates business to help provide postpartum support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tikara Cannon, the founder of Milk and Cradle, is giving support to Charlottesville women as a certified breastfeeding specialist and postpartum doula. The inspiration came from her own experience of giving birth to twins at just 31 weeks. “You know outside looking in for this...
