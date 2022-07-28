High-Functioning Depression: the Symptoms and Treatments

health.usnews.com
The Invisible Pain Of Endometriosis
What does it feel like to wait years -- or even decades -- for a diagnosis of a disease that impacts 10% of women? Four women share their experience with the physical and emotional pain of endometriosis.
Myths, Ignorance Persist Around Lung Cancer: Poll
MONDAY, Aug. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, but doctors have had access to a screening tool for nearly a decade that can catch it for early treatment. Unfortunately, neither of those facts has sunk in for many...
How to Stop Emotional Eating
Strategies for identifying whether you’re engaging in negative emotional eating and how to stop using food as a crutch. “The cycle is always the same,” says Erika Nicole Kendall, the writer behind the award-winning blog, A Black Girl’s Guide to Weight Loss and a NASM-certified personal trainer and nutritionist. “Something stressful happens at work, home, school, on the road, during your commute or wherever. It feels out of your control, you feel powerless to fight it and you have no idea how to solve or fix it. The stress weighs you down – metaphorically and literally – to the point where you feel and think more slowly and react as if you’re under pressure.”
When to Move From Independent Living to Assisted Living
Knowing when to move is a personal decision. The key is knowing how to initiate the conversation early. Aging is more art than science. Each person ages at a different rate and may face varying health challenges as the years march on. Because of this, navigating health care decisions later in life isn’t always a straightforward proposition. One of those decisions may be trying to decide when it's time to move from independent living to assisted living.
Having Kids Around Might Shield You From Severe COVID: Study
MONDAY, Aug. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks with young kids at home may be less likely than others to develop severe COVID-19, a new study suggests. Children bring home colds from day care and school and give them to their parents, and it's thought those lower-level infections may ultimately defend Mom and Dad from the worst of COVID. Both common colds and COVID-19 are coronaviruses, so the theory goes that getting one might offer some protection from the other, researchers said.
Tweets Show Americans Eating Healthier in Pandemic
MONDAY, Aug. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Whether it's fact or brag, tweets suggest people ate healthier during COVID lockdowns and restaurant closures, a new study finds. Tweets about healthy foods rose 20% between May 2020 and January 2021, while those about fast food and alcohol dropped 9% and 11%, respectively, researchers found.
How Service Dogs Help Vets with PTSD
MONDAY, Aug. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A service dog can lower the severity of a U.S. military veteran's post-traumatic stress disorder, according to past research. Hoping to learn more about this therapeutic bond, researchers worked with 82 vets and their trained service dogs. Their study was published July 27 in the journal PLOS One.
'Living With COVID': Where the Pandemic Could Go Next
LONDON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19. In the United States alone, there could be up to a million infections a day this winter, Chris Murray, head of the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent modeling group at the University of Washington that has been tracking the pandemic, told Reuters. That would be around double the current daily tally.
Summer Bug Bite? Expert Gives Answers on Care
SATURDAY, July 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bugs are a part of summer, like it or not. While many times bug bites are little more than an irritating inconvenience, some can trigger a medical emergency, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), which offered tips on telling one from the other.
