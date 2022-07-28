Wisconsin taxpayers will pay attorney fees for election review records lawsuit

In 2018, a failed ballot measure sought to eliminate the state treasurer position. But this year, six candidates for the seat attest the role is indispensable. Over the past few decades, governors and state legislators have stripped away more of the office's official duties. The winning candidate’s main job will be to sit on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), which manages a trust fund valued at more than $1.4​ billion and 77,000 acres of state land. The board invests mainly in public schools, libraries and infrastructure projects.

