ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin taxpayers will pay attorney fees for election review records lawsuit

wpr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wpr.org

Comments / 11

Susan Barquist
3d ago

why arn't they making Republican party pay for all this recounting over and over and over again

Reply
14
AP_001807.ca955b51955c4b398b7bace8d4a7b25c.0234
3d ago

This stinks!! What a waste of time and money!!

Reply
16
Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

State treasurer candidates vie for the nearly-eliminated role

In 2018, a failed ballot measure sought to eliminate the state treasurer position. But this year, six candidates for the seat attest the role is indispensable. Over the past few decades, governors and state legislators have stripped away more of the office's official duties. The winning candidate’s main job will be to sit on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), which manages a trust fund valued at more than $1.4​ billion and 77,000 acres of state land. The board invests mainly in public schools, libraries and infrastructure projects.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wisconsinrightnow.com

GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’

The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Mike Lindell
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski

It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when State Treasurer Sarah Godlweski ended her U.S. Senate campaign. It was a week of rapid realignment, with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropping out and backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry following suit on Wednesday. With Democrats consolidating behind Barnes, the frontrunner is now all but certain to win the primary to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Wisconsin Assembly#Election State#Wisconsin Supreme Court#American Oversight#The State Assembly#Dane County Circuit Court#Wisconsin Public Radio
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 2 admit to ordering Wisconsin ballots for others

MADISON, Wis. -- Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others in an attempt to underscore vulnerabilities in the state's voter website, according to a local sheriff. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Thursday saying that two people contacted his office saying they believe the state's My Vote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to fraud. Schmaling, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, did not release the two people's names....
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbc15.com

Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state election board dismissed a Wisconsin sheriff’s claim that its MyVote system for getting an absentee ballot is particularly vulnerable to election fraud, pointing out that the process for requesting one is the same as other methods and explaining the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
RACINE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy