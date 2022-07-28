Wisconsin taxpayers will pay attorney fees for election review records lawsuit

www.wpr.org
Susan Barquist
3d ago
why arn't they making Republican party pay for all this recounting over and over and over again
Reply
14
AP_001807.ca955b51955c4b398b7bace8d4a7b25c.0234
3d ago
This stinks!! What a waste of time and money!!
Reply
16
Related
cwbradio.com
Man Commits Voter Fraud Trying to Prove Wisconsin's Election System is Vulnerable
(AP) Harry Wait was so determined to show Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable to fraud that he logged onto the state website, requested an absentee ballot in the state Assembly speaker’s name and had it delivered to himself. Then he ran to a sheriff to tell him that...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
wpr.org
State treasurer candidates vie for the nearly-eliminated role
In 2018, a failed ballot measure sought to eliminate the state treasurer position. But this year, six candidates for the seat attest the role is indispensable. Over the past few decades, governors and state legislators have stripped away more of the office's official duties. The winning candidate’s main job will be to sit on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), which manages a trust fund valued at more than $1.4 billion and 77,000 acres of state land. The board invests mainly in public schools, libraries and infrastructure projects.
Washington Examiner
Trump threatens endorsement against Wisconsin Republican resisting decertify movement
Former President Donald Trump put a top Wisconsin lawmaker on notice, escalating his immense pressure campaign to get the state to embrace his claims of a stolen election in 2020. A slew of posts on Truth Social, Trump's nascent social media app, were punctuated with a notice that the former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wisconsinrightnow.com
GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’
The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
Elections Commission delays seeking criminal charges after fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) met Thursday night to discuss a recent announcement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that a number of activists had fraudulently requested absentee ballots as a way to prove the state’s online election system is vulnerable to fraud. The commission decided to wait...
RELATED PEOPLE
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: Who's left in the primary races for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor, and why it matters
Three candidates dropped out last week in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, paving the way for frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, to face off against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. In the meantime, there have been some high-profile endorsements in the neck-and-neck Republican primary for Wisconsin Governor. In...
Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Shaping Up Differently After Democratic Candidates Drop Out
The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski
It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when State Treasurer Sarah Godlweski ended her U.S. Senate campaign. It was a week of rapid realignment, with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropping out and backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry following suit on Wednesday. With Democrats consolidating behind Barnes, the frontrunner is now all but certain to win the primary to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Judge Says, "No Election Fraud, But Contempt Towards Open Records Law"
(AP) A Wisconsin judge says that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found “absolutely no evidence of election fraud,” but did reveal contempt for the state’s open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired. Dane County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: 2 admit to ordering Wisconsin ballots for others
MADISON, Wis. -- Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others in an attempt to underscore vulnerabilities in the state's voter website, according to a local sheriff. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Thursday saying that two people contacted his office saying they believe the state's My Vote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to fraud. Schmaling, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, did not release the two people's names....
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Number of spoiled ballots growing after another candidate drops out
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters so far.
Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpr.org
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state election board dismissed a Wisconsin sheriff’s claim that its MyVote system for getting an absentee ballot is particularly vulnerable to election fraud, pointing out that the process for requesting one is the same as other methods and explaining the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.
After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
voiceofalexandria.com
New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
Comments / 11