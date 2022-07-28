WVU’s Zach Frazier on another watch list

www.wvnews.com
'Show-Me' WVU can beat Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Missouri is known as the Show-Me State but West Virginia is home to the Show-Me football program in college football. On Monday, Neal Brown gathers his fourth football team around him to begin official practices for a season that begins one month to the day before playing what certainly is the most important game of his career.
WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Driven by a shared passion for scientific discovery, four promising researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen....
Harrison County, West Virginia's Roy selected for Tamarack Foundation fellowship
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts recently selected five new fellows for the 2022 Emerging Artist Fellowship, including Harrison County's Mary Roy in textiles. The fellowship enables promising early career artists to pursue knowledge of and experience with the arts-based business component of being a...
Mary Roy's work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts recently selected five new fe…
Doryian Dewayne Williams
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit…
One transported after accident near the Lowe's on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One patient was transported by ground for their injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday aftternoon on Emily Drive, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck was reported to Harrison/Taylor 911 just before 2 p.m. and occurred near Lowe's.
Enlow crowned as 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen
McHENRY — Cristy Enlow was crowned as the 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen Sunday evening at the Ag Heritage Hall at the fairgrounds. The annual crowning kicks off the 65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair, which will run through Saturday night in McHenry.
