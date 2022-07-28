Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

965therock.com
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
WATCH: Fireball Streaks Across Texas Skies
On Sunday night, a fireball lit up Texas skies, and some residents managed to capture the event on camera. It was reported Monday morning by KTRK out of Houston, and meteorologist Kevin Roth explained the natural phenomenon. “What we can say officially is it’s a fireball, and when you see...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What to Know About 2022 Clear the Shelters in North Texas
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters all month long, August 1 – August 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets...
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
Report says this Texas town looks like it is straight out of Europe
You can still get the beauty of Europe in North America. You just have to look a little closely for it.
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
City of Rowlett joins 24 Texas cities in filing lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, and Netflix streaming services
ROWLETT, TX (July 28, 2022) The City of Rowlett joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas...
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
The craziest shark catches reeled in from Texas waters so far this year
It's been a wild year so far for sharks.
More than a dozen wildfires are now burning in Texas
After another blistering weekend, more than a dozen wildfires are burning in Texas today all of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state. The biggest now burning for two weeks is the Somervell County Chalk Mountain Fire
North Texans share how they'd spend the $1.28 billion lottery jackpot
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mega Millions Jackpot hit $1.28 billion Friday afternoon before the drawing at 10 p.m.Many North Texans stopped by convenience stores to buy the $2 tickets in hopes of getting the top prize.The cash option stands at $747 million."I just bought five - and I've never bought one of these in my life. But right when i got out of my car and walked in here I look down and there was a penny heads up, so that's good luck. So I know I'm going to win," said ticket buyer Linda Garner. The possibilities are endless on how...
